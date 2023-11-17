Matt Rhule Makes Incredible Mafia/College Football Comparison

Videos by OutKick

Matt Rhule thinks coaching major college football isn’t that different from being a member of the mafia.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Rhule are currently 5-5, and travel to Madison Saturday to play the 5-5 Wisconsin Badgers. The winner will become bowl eligible.

As sad and pathetic as it is to say, there’s something on the line for both teams, which are also both terrible. These are just the facts, and I say that as a Wisconsin man.

He knows the stakes, and Rhule doesn’t think it’s that different from being whacked if things go south in the mob.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule compares coaching to being in the mob. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“This is a life we’ve chosen. This world, to me, is always like the mafia. You get hired, eventually you get whacked, and you live as much as you can in between,” Rhule explained when talking about attempting to get bowl eligible.

Yes, being paid to coach football is just like rolling with Al Capone, working for Whitey Bulger, participating in the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre or being a made man.

Practically impossible to spot a difference. Let me know if you agree with Rhule at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A Matt Rhule quote from this week as Nebraska heads to Wisconsin, still in search of that elusive sixth win:



"This is a life we’ve chosen. This world, to me, is always like the mafia. You get hired, eventually you get whacked, and you live as much as you can in between." — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 17, 2023

Is college football like the mafia?

I can’t believe I’m going to say it, but college football is nothing like the mafia……because it’s not nearly as cool.

There’s something just inherently cool about being a mobster, and I’m not just saying that because I may or may not know people who have ties to the Chicago Outfit from generations ago. But then again, who didn’t in the area? For the record for all the FBI agents who read OutKick, I’m not saying I know anything about anything. Just talking about some cool family history from decades before I was born.

Mobsters back in the day dressed in slick fashion, ate at fancy restaurants, drove nice cars, took care of entire neighborhoods, ran cities and did the one thing you can’t do if you want to stay out of prison:

Didn’t pay taxes. Yes, I’m looking at you, Mr. Capone. How are you going to be a criminal mastermind and get popped for tax evasion?

Al Capone went to prison for tax evasion. (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images)

And, of course, they also would occasionally blow things away with Thompson submachine guns. It was a simpler time where clear lines were drawn and codes were adhered to. Not an endorsement! Just a fact.

In college football, you get paid a fortune to coach young men, you’re treated as a god if you’re successful, and if you’re not, you get fired with a massive buyout. That’s Matt Rhule’s version of getting whacked.

I’d much rather snag a $76 million buyout like Jimbo Fisher than get mowed down by some guys in suits and fancy hats.

So, I’ll stick to coaching football over taking .45 rounds to the chest. Still, a hall of fame line from Matt Rhule.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule believes coaching is kind of like the mafia. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

P.S.: If you ever want to go down an incredible mafia rabbit hole, look up Tony Accardo. As people from the area know, Capone was the face with a loud mouth. Accardo was a genius and that’s why he never went down. Better to fly under the radar and rule forever than be famous and rule for a short period of time.