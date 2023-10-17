Matt Rhule Has Strange Assessment Of The Brutally Ugly Wisconsin/Iowa Game

Videos by OutKick

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule might have been the only person in America who enjoyed watching Iowa beat Wisconsin over the weekend.

The Hawkeyes beat the Badgers 15-6 in Madison, and it was perhaps the ugliest game fans had seen in years. Iowa finished with 37 passing yards on six completions from QB Deacon Hill, and the Badgers averaged just 4.6 yards a completion. It was as if both teams were doing their best to lose the game, and the Badgers did a much better job of making sure they didn’t win.

Add in Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai breaking his hand, and it was a disaster of a day for Wisconsin, and despite Iowa winning, it was also awful for them.

Matt Rhule loved the disaster that was the Iowa/Wisconsin game.

Matt Rhule would absolutely disagree with my assessment. He loved what he saw on the field as the two teams slogged it out in the trenches.

“People watch the Iowa/Wisconsin game and say it’s a bad football game or an ugly football game. I think it’s a beautiful defensive football game,” Rhule told the media when reacting to the gross display that set the sport back 80 years.

Rhule is crazy if he actually enjoyed the Iowa/Wisconsin game.

Matt Rhule might want to get his head checked if he wanted the Wisconsin/Iowa game and came away thinking it was a defensive battle.

It wasn’t a defensive battle at all. It was two offenses so incompetent that sticking my hand in a blender would have been a more enjoyable experience over watching.

Reading a book about how communism is actually a good idea would have been a million times better. That’s how bad the game was.

There’s a difference between a defensive battle and whatever it was fans were subjected to Saturday in Madison. It wasn’t two elite defenses battling it out. It was two offenses trying to show America how they’re worse offensively than teams from the 1920s, and I say that as a Wisconsin man.

Matt Rhule believes the Wisconsin/Iowa game was beautiful. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So, no, it wasn’t a “beautiful” game as Matt Rhule suggested. It was a crime against football fans everywhere. For the sake of the sport we all love, the teams should be banned from playing each other again for at least five years to make sure it never happens again.