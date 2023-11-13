Matt Petgrave Given Standing Ovation While Missing Team’s First Game Since Deadly Collision With Adam Johnson

Videos by OutKick

Matt Petgrave did not suit up for the Sheffield Steelers on Sunday, but the hockey player who was involved in the deadly collision with Adam Johnson still received a standing ovation from fans.

Sheffield took the ice for the first time since Petgrave’s skate fatally cut Johnson’s neck in an on-ice collision on October 28. Petgrave’s picture was shown on the video board inside the Utilita Arena in Sheffield and thousands of fans stood to their feet to show support.

22nd minute… Standing ovation for Sheffield Steelers defenceman Matt Petgrave, who’s not on the ice tonight. Over 8,000 fans all on their feet to show their support & love for Petgrave. pic.twitter.com/Muu8yIEdnJ — Peter Spencer (@_PeterSpencer) November 12, 2023

Johnson, who played for the Nottingham Panthers, was also honored before puck drop with a moment of silence followed by a lengthy applause.

Johnson, who played in 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in his career, was hit in the neck by Petgrave’s skate and attempted to get back on his feet before falling back onto the ice as the damage and blood loss was extremely severe.

The Elite Ice Hockey League referred to the situation as a “freak accident.”

A police investigation into Johnson’s death and the incident remains ongoing.

South Yorkshire Police said in an update on October 31 that “due to the complex nature of this tragic and unprecedented incident, it is likely the wider investigation will take some time,” per the Daily Mail. The Mail also cited a “legal expert” stating that Petgrave is “unlikely” to face any prosecution following the incident.

Johnson’s girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe, was in attendance when the collision occurred and rushed onto the ice to be by his side as medical professionals attempted to save his life, according to The Sun.

As for the 31-year-old Petgrave, he has not been seen in public since the late October incident and it has not been reported that he is facing any disciplinary action from the Elite Hockey League at this time.