Matt Leinart Rocks Full Leprechaun Costume After Losing ND-USC Bet To Brady Quinn

Last week, Matt Leinart agreed to a friendly wager with Brady Quinn. And after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish upset his USC Trojans, Leinart had to pay up.

On Saturday, the former USC quarterback graced Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff stage in a full-blown leprechaun costume after losing the bet to fellow analyst Quinn, a former Notre Dame quarterback.

“Leprechaun never looked so good, boys!” Quinn taunted. “You look good in green. You look good in green.”

You have to give it to Leinart: He owned it. The former Heisman winner strutted onto the stage — cane and all — before taking a seat and kicking his legs up on the desk. If you didn’t know any better, you might think he liked it.

“I feel like I should be on the cover of Lucky Charms,” Leinart said. “Hey, I’m going to milk this. If I have to wear this awful thing, I’m going to milk this all the way into the ‘A’ block.”

Hopefully the humor eases the sting of last week’s USC loss.

The Trojans (6-1) suffered five turnovers and got none of their own en route to a 48-20 Notre Dame win. And USC reigning Heisman-winning QB Caleb Williams had probably the worst game of his career — throwing for 199 yards and three interceptions.

The rout cost USC eight spots in the AP Poll. Meanwhile, the Irish (6-2) jumped six spots to No. 15.

The No. 18 Trojans host the No. 14 Utah Utes Saturday night.

Anyone know where Matt Leinart can get one of these bad boys?

(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

