Matt LaFleur Makes Unexpected Claim About Jaire Alexander’s Suspension

Videos by OutKick

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wants people to believe Jaire Alexander’s antics prior to the Carolina game didn’t cause his suspension.

Alexander decided to insert himself into the captains lineup and call the coin flip. He nearly caused a massive problem for the Packers when he declared he wanted Green Bay’s defense on the field. That meant the Packers would kick to start the game and to start the third quarter.

It was a serious bonehead move, and Alexander’s explanation only made the situation significantly worse and funnier.

Jaire Alexander wasn’t announced by the Packers as a game captain, but he went out for the coin toss anyway. And called it. And won it. And almost messed it up.



Sounds like he just did it on his own.



“It’s only suiting. I don’t think coach knew I was from Charlotte.” pic.twitter.com/EVahq6QoOJ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 24, 2023

Matt LaFleuer contradicts statement on Jaire Alexander’s suspension.

The Packers announced Wednesday that Alexander was suspended for the game against the Vikings with GM Brian Gutekunst stating, in part, “The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire’s actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step.”

However, LaFleur gave the media a different version of events that apparently didn’t include his actions prior to the Carolina game at all.

“It had nothing to do with that whole incident,” LaFleur told the media Wednesday following the suspension (via ProFootballTalk). That’s a direct contradiction to what Gutekunst stated in the suspension announcement.

The head coach of the Packers followed up that clarification by adding, “I’ll just say this: It’s never for one thing. I think there’s a lot of lessons along the way from everybody involved and hopefully we learn from them, and I think we will. I think there will probably be better communication moving forward. I think Ja is going to be here a long time. He’s a hell of a player and just looking to move past this and learn from it, and we’ll all move forward and be better for it.”

Translation: It appears there’s more issues with Jaire Alexander going on behind the scenes the public doesn’t know about.

Jaire Alexander suspended against Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

How is it possible Brian Gutekunst stated clear as day it was his actions prior to kickoff that got Alexander suspended to only have LaFleur tell the media it wasn’t related at all?

Did the team not get together and iron out a story beforehand? The GM and the coach seemingly have two very different versions of events.

To be fair, a lot of people have been speculating there had to be more to the suspension. While Alexander did something very stupid, losing a game check for it seemed like a bit much.

Now, LaFleur is making it clear “it’s never one thing.” Very intriguing. It certainly seems like there’s a lot going on behind closed doors in Green Bay.

Matt Lafleur says coin flip debacle isn’t why Jaire Alexander is suspended. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Let me know your thoughts on Jaire Alexander’s actions and suspension at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.