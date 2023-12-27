Jaire Alexander Answers For Coin Toss Blunder With Frighteningly Terrible Response

Videos by OutKick

People are baffled by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander‘s excuses, coming off a controversial weekend for the player.

Alexander landed in hot water after joining the Packers versus Panthers’ pre-game coin toss, despite not being a captain.

Compounding that blunder, Alexander almost botched the coin toss decision when he murmured that Green Bay wanted to defer if they won the toss. The Packers brass wanted to receive.

The veteran CB answered for his strange display of behavior on Wednesday. Turning matters much worse, Alexander gave a delirious response to the coin toss scandal, showing zero accountability and appearing very disinterested.

So, the Green Bay #Packers have suspended star CB Jaire Alexander one game for conduct detrimental to the team for crashing the coin toss prior to the game against the Panthers. After the game, Alexander said he did it because he’s from Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/HttTXHgQ1K — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 27, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 09: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers reacts during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Alexanders’ incoherent response argued that since he’s from Carolina (facing the Panthers), the CB thought it’d be appropriate for him to go out as a captain and call the coin toss decision for Green Bay.

Alexander ultimately received a one-game suspension for nearly bungling the toss. The Packers announced their suspension of Alexander early Wednesday.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero noted on X, Green Bay found Alexander’s behavior detrimental to the team.

Suspension is for conduct detrimental to the team. https://t.co/KK5opQwYK2 — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 27, 2023

If not for the Packers’ statement, one could’ve easily assumed Jaire was trying to force his release from the team based on his media appearance. But to Alexander’s relief, Green Bay put out a statement and announced their commitment to Alexander for the foreseeable future.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke on the decision.

“The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire’s actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step,” said Gutekunst.

“As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future.”