North Dakota State Coach Leaves The Bison, Makes Bizarre Career Decision

North Dakota State coach Matt Entz’s time with the program is over once the season ends.

The Bison are currently battling through the FCS playoffs and will play Montana this Saturday in the semi-finals.

However, that’s not what fans are now focused on. Entz has decided to leave the program to become the linebackers coach at USC.

Entz currently earns roughly $400,000 at NDSU. It’s safe to assume he is being paid more in order to leave Fargo and go to Los Angeles.

Matt Entz leaves North Dakota State for USC.

This decision from Entz is a bit of a strange one. He’s the head coach at one of the best FCS programs in America.

North Dakota State is a powerhouse at the FCS level. It’s an incredibly dominant program, and Entz is 60-10 in Fargo with two national titles under his belt.

He’s had a hell of a run, and is being paid a significant amount of money to coach at NDSU. A hefty $400,000 salary goes a long way in Fargo.

Now, he’s giving all that up to a position coach at USC with Lincoln Riley starting next season in the Big Ten. Is that really an upgrade? He is essentially the king of Fargo, and is making enough money to live very comfortably.

Instead of continuing to roll with the Bison, he’s taking an assistant role at USC. The Trojans struggled mightily in 2023, and things almost certainly will only get tougher once the school is in the Big Ten.

Is being an assistant at a major P5 team better than being a national championship winning head coach at a FCS powerhouse? I would choose the latter, but clearly, Entz has decided being an assistant is better. It’s certainly a bit of a head scratcher. Let me know what you think of Entz’s decision at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.