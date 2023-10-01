Matt Eberflus Makes Odd Comment About Chase Claypool, Chicago Bears Spokesperson Corrects Him

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears are a complete disaster. Justin Fields stinks. Head coach Matt Eberflus doesn’t appear to have any control. Heck, he doesn’t even seem to know what’s going on. That was evident with his comments after the loss to Denver about Chase Claypool.

Claypool is unhappy, just like he was in Pittsburgh. He’s shown flashes of talent on the field, but doesn’t come across as a great “locker room guy.” The funny thing is that no one really knew much about it when he was in Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin knows how to manage a locker room. Look no further than somehow managing Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger AT THE SAME TIME.

Eberflus, on the other hand, is losing control. Reporters asked Claypool this week if coaches are “putting him in the best position to succeed.”

“No,” he responded.

One thing all Bears fans can agree on today. Chase Claypool was put in the best position to help the team win. pic.twitter.com/PuUswKZftQ — Chicago Vince (@ChicagoVince) October 1, 2023

Chicago Bears front office, Matt Eberflus not on same page about Chase Claypool?

The team responded by making him a healthy scratch against the Denver Broncos. Not helping Claypool’s case is that Justin Fields had his best game as a passer. Without Claypool.

In fact, Claypool didn’t even come to the stadium. After the game, reporters asked Eberflus about Claypool’s absence. He said that Claypool made the choice to not attend the game.

However, a Chicago Bears spokesperson clarified after Eberflus’ comments that Claypool was not given a choice, but the team told him not to come to the game.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus added to the confusion surrounding wide receiver Chase Claypool after loss to the Broncos. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Did Matt Eberflus not know that? If that’s the case, it’s a terrible sign.

Did Matt Eberflus lie, only to have a spokesperson correct him? If that’s the case, it’s a terrible sign.

Did Eberflus tell the truth, only to have a spokesperson lie? If that’s the case, it’s a terrible sign.

Chase Claypool was, in fact, asked to stay home… https://t.co/aElUr7PCGd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

No matter how you slice it, this looks bad for Matt Eberflus. Two weeks ago, his starting quarterback said coaches were coaching him too much.

Now, the Chase Claypool situation. On Sunday, the Bears blew a three-touchdown lead and Eberflus made an extremely questionable decision to forgo kicking a field goal late in the game.

The Bears face the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

A loss there, and Eberflus might not be on the team plane. The Chicago Bears might ask him to just stay away from the team.

At least then he can hang out with Chase Claypool and they can get their stories straight!