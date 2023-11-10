Matt Eberflus Tells Dad Joke In Awkward Exchange After Bears’ Gross Win Over Panthers

Videos by OutKick

Matt Eberflus doesn’t look like a man who should be roaming an NFL sideline. Maybe as some statistician or analyst, but certainly not as a head coach. He’s an awkward guy, which there is nothing wrong with that given that the world is filled with awkward people, but there were multiple moments during the Bears’ win over the Panthers on Thursday night that were so awkward they were hard to ignore.

Chicago trailed Carolina 10-9 at halftime, very much still in what was one of the uglier football games in modern history. Coming out of the tunnel before the second-half kick, Eberflus caught up with Amazon’s Kaylee Hartung and stated that he was excited about the second half because “we have something up our sleeves.”

The Bears – who were being led by QB Tyson Bagen out of the powerhouse Shepherd University – haven’t had something good up their sleeves in half a decade, so the comment caught the attention of everyone tuning in.

“We’re excited about this 2nd half, we have some things up our sleeves” – Matt Eberflus pic.twitter.com/hs2r12twMF — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 10, 2023

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the Bears went three-and-out on their first possessions after Eberflus’ statement.

Thanks to Carolina’s ineptitude on offense, the Bears somehow found a way to get into the endzone for the second half’s lone touchdown en route to a 16-13 victory.

After the contest, Eberflus was asked about his “up our sleeves” comment. In incredibly on-brand, awkward fashion, the head coach hit the reporter with a dad joke.

“Did we see what was up your sleeve, did you use it,” the reporter asked.

“I don’t know, what’s up yours,” Eberflus responded before seconds of an awkward pause and incredibly forced laughter by everyone who had to witness the moment.

Matt Eberflus getting loose with the #Bears beat “Did we see what was up your sleeve? Did you use it?” “I don’t know. What’s up yours?” pic.twitter.com/y9pJAXZHxd — GNSportsTV (@GNSportsTV) November 10, 2023

The Bears improved to 3-7 on the year. If they go on an unexpected run, we’re in for some great soundbites from Mr. Eberflus.