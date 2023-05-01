Matt Corral Posts Cryptic Message About Being In ‘The Wrong Place’ In Reaction To Panthers Drafting Bryce Young

Videos by OutKick

The Carolina Panthers drafting Bryce Young with the first-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft sent an obvious message to its fanbase and those already in the organization: Young is the quarterback of the present and future and Matt Corral is not.

The Panthers drafted Corral in the third round of last year’s NFL Draft. While the former Ole Miss quarterback didn’t play a snap last season after suffering a Lisfranc injury, it’s no secret he’ll be the No. 2 QB in Carolina, at best, moving forward.

Corral doesn’t seem to appreciate that new reality. He shared, and then deleted, a cryptic message on social media in reaction to Carolina drafting Young.

“Then the father said: ‘I wanted to let you know that you are not worth anything if you are not in the right place. If you are not appreciated, do not be angry.

“’That means you are in the wrong place. Don’t stay in a place where no one sees your value.’”

Matt Corrall sent off a cryptic message after the Carolina Panthers drafted Bryce Young. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s quite obvious that Corral doesn’t feel wanted in Carolina, or at least he got caught up in the moment and let out a bit of frustration in the form of a social media post.

While Corral has every right to share a message on social media about his current job situation, firing off cryptic messages when you haven’t yet been able to show your team what you can do under center is a questionable tactic.