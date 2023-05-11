Matt Araiza Sends Audio Recording To NFL Teams In Hopes It Helps Him Return

Videos by OutKick

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza has something up his sleeve in his quest to fully clear his name.

While investigators cleared Araiza of criminal charges, he is now tasked with getting his NFL career on track. That’s why he and his agent are sending an audio recording to teams.

The audio in question is a 101-minute recording of a meeting between the woman accusing Araiza and two former San Diego State teammates of gang rape, her attorney, and San Diego County deputy district attorney Trisha Amador.

According to USA Today, in the recording, Amador explains why her office decided not to press charges against Araiza or the others accused in the assault on the woman (who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged incident).

Armador explained that her office’s 124-day investigation into the incident included mountains of evidence to sift through. This included 4 terabytes of data, witness interviews, and a medical examination of the accuser, and 9 video clips of the accuser’s sexual encounters from the evening.

The Bills cut Araiza last summer after he was accused of being involved in a gang rape while at San Diego State. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

This evidence pointed to him not being at the house during the alleged incident.

While NFL teams are receiving the recording from Araiza and his agent, the sixth-round pick in 2022 says making sure the public knows what happened is just as important.

“I know the teams know the true facts,” Araiza said in an interview with USA Today Sports. “They’ve heard the audio. They know this isn’t true. It’s that we need the public to understand as well. Because I think teams have a fear that if they sign me, there will be a little bit of backlash because the public has been told things that aren’t true.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle