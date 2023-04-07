Tree Falls Across 17th Tee Box At The Masters During Second Round; Nobody Hurt, According To Report

Videos by OutKick

In as scary incident during the second round of The Masters on Friday, a massive tree collapsed across the 17th tee box at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Masters television broadcast caught the tree going down on camera, with patrons quickly reacting and running to get out of the way.

well THIS was terrifying pic.twitter.com/qfIm2w4zKW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 7, 2023

Players on the green could also be seen stopping play after hearing the commotion and then seeing the tree go down.

Tournament announcers also reacted in real time.

Tree Misses All Masters Patrons, According To Report

Amazingly, local news reported that no one was injured. One visitor was interviewed by the Augusta Chronicle and said it came terrifyingly close, but missed all the Masters patrons.

“I was sitting, looking, waiting for the next group to come up to the tee and it fell maybe 8-10 chairs to our left,” said Megan Hill. “I stood up and screamed and thought, ‘Is it going to fall on me? It fell to the left of us and it was so scary.”

Two pines trees fell across the 17th tee box. No injuries reported at this time. https://t.co/quVbYv4qbV — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 7, 2023

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 07: A general view of fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

It’s not clear whether the trees collapsed as a result of inclement weather or other causes.

Tournament organizers announced they were suspending play as thunderstorms with “heavy winds and lightning” were approaching the area.

According to the Associated Press, horns sounded twice starting after 3pm Eastern, with the final horn at 4:22pm ET. The second horn brought play to a stop for the day.

Play stopped with Brooks Koepka in the lead at -12. Koepka took advantage of an early tee time, carding a 5-under before the weather turned. Jon Rahm sits three shots back, having completed just nine holes of his second round before play was suspended.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 07: An Augusta National Golf Club member looks over a fallen tree on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)