Chilling New Preview Drops For Upcoming WWII Series About Bombers Raining Death On Nazis

Videos by OutKick

A new preview is out for “Masters of the Air,” and hype continues to soar.

The highly-anticipated WWII series from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman – the same team that brought people “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” – hits Apple TV+ January 26th, and to say I’m excited doesn’t even begin to do it justice.

“Band of Brothers” is the greatest war story ever put on film, and now, viewers will get a look at those who waged war from the skies on the Nazis.

The specific plot is described as:

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Does that get your heart pumping? It damn sure should if you’re an American patriot. What I can promise is the newest preview will only juice excitement even more.

Give it a watch below, and send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Rack em up. Knock ‘em down.



Masters of the Air premieres January 26. pic.twitter.com/x7Y0as5hXO — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 3, 2024

“Masters of the Air” looks incredible.

Two quotes that hit extremely hard:

“Let’s rack them up and knock them down.” … “We lead our boys through it.”

If those comments don’t make you want to run through a wall, then I really don’t know what to tell you because those lines in the preview go hard.

There are plenty of WWII stories that have been told in movies and TV series. Again, “Band of Brothers” is the GOAT, but there are other very great films and shows about the most horrific war in human history.

However, there aren’t too many stories about the air campaign against the Germans and Nazi forces. Now, “Masters of the Air” will pull back the curtain on the insanely difficult challenge bomber crews faced.

They flew in unpressurized planes at high altitudes through German flak fire and faced fighters. It was horror beyond words at its worst.

I’m also biased when it comes to “Masters of the Air” because a family member of mine was a bomber pilot in WWII before being killed in Korea.

Hopefully, “Masters of the Air” does a great job of shining a light on the brave bomber crews who brought death from the skies. I have complete confidence it will.

On Memorial Day, I remember my Uncle Connie.



He was a pilot in WWII and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross twice in the aftermath of D-Day.



He was recalled for Korea, and was shot down in 1952. Connie was never seen again.



He was 30 years old and only knew war. pic.twitter.com/tstFdmAsOd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 29, 2023

What do you think of the previews for “Masters of the Air”? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I can’t wait to discuss it with everyone.