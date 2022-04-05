Masters Concession Prices Survive Bidenflation

While Joe Biden’s infamous & cherished Bidenflation is busy ripping money from your wallets at a dizzying pace, the 2022 Masters concessions prices have been posted and fans are in for a financial treat. Factoring in Bidenflation, food prices at Augusta National are one of the biggest, if not the biggest, steals in the concession industry.

Just this week there were warnings that grocery food prices will “continue to rise” for the next three months as war continues in Ukraine and fuel prices show no signs of lowering. In February, the consumer price index climbed 7.9% on an annual basis and groceries rose 1.4% compared to January, which, as Fox Business points out, was the “sharpest one-month increase since 1990, other than during a pandemic-induced price surge two years ago.”

Yet the members of Augusta National refuse to budge on concession prices that have been cherished by patrons for decades. The egg salad sandwich is still $1.50. Beers can be purchased for $5. The Masters mini moon pie is just $1. And for those who need to kill the pain, you can even buy Advil for 50-cents.

In 2021, the New York Times investigated the Masters concession prices and found that $1.50 has been the price of the pimento cheese sandwich since 2003. Adjusted for current inflation, the price should be $2.32.

Why not adjust the prices for inflation? The Times declared this is the Masters‘ “thrifty way to cultivate the mystique that has helped make the Masters brand one of the most valuable in sports.”

The theory is that the club wants people to be transported back to different times. They want people to forget life outside the fences and focus on Southern hospitality and raising prices is all about being strategic in this plan, University of Chicago economist John A. List told the Times.

And so there are still those memes where you get $10 to build your own concession strategy while attending the tournament — if you could get your hands on tickets.

No matter how badly Biden and his Bidenflation cheerleaders wanted to ruin the Masters with higher pimento cheese sandwiches, it’s not going to happen in 2022. The numbers are out and patrons can put a crisp $20 in their pocket and have a beautiful day watching Tiger crush his driver.