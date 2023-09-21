Massive Fight Erupts After Hockey Player Rips Off Opponents Chain

Videos by OutKick

Every hockey fan knows that there are many reasons for a fight. Maybe someone wants to pump up their team or they’re defending a teammate or just looking to impress the coach and show he wants to be there.

You don’t see too many fights break out because of petty theft, but that’s what happened in an Ontario Hockey League preseason game this week.

It happened less than a minute before the end of the first period in a tune-up between the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and Sudbury Wolves.

As teams were lining up for the faceoff, Sudbury’s Landon McCallum and Soo’s Alex Kostov were seen jawing. Suddenly, McCallum reached toward Kostov’s neck and with a sharp tug, yoinked the chain right off of his neck.

As you might expect, that didn’t sit well with the 17-year-old out of Mississauga, Ontario, and he bolted to McCallum who was trying to decide where he wanted to take the ensuing faceoff.

Kostov grabbed McCallum and clobbered him with a left. From there, a full-on donnybrook broke out.

Here is the exchange between Kostov and McCallum. McCallum appears to rip off Kostov's chain(the neckguard doesn't move ) which leads to Kostov going after McCallum.



Nice tilt between D'Intino & Villeneuve as well. pic.twitter.com/ZyiQdkAWJc — 𝙎𝙤𝙤 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 (@HoundsInsider) September 21, 2023

Everyone found a dance partner, and Kostov wound up trading a few with Sudbury’s Evan Konyen.

However, the real show was between Soo’s Jordan D’Intino and Sudbury’s Nathan Villeneuve. Those two had one hell of a scrap.

That’s something you won’t see much of in the QMJHL.

When it was all said and done, McCallum’s chain yoink on Kostov led to both of them getting game misconducts. D’Intino and Villeneuve were also sent to the showers early after their fight.

The Greyhounds went on to win the game 5-3, and there has been no word on the status of Alex Kostov’s chain.

