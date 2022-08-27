A Steelers QB Is Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest

Some teams around the NFL are reportedly interested in trading for Steelers QB Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers have a packed quarterback room with Mitch Trubisky, first round pick Kenny Pickett and Rudolph all on the roster.

Given how everything has shaken out in camp and in the preseason, it certainly seems like Rudolph is the odd man out, but teams still have some interest in acquiring him.

Will the Steelers trade Mason Rudolph? (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“There is some interest in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph. Sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers would listen at the right price,” Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon.

Previously, it had been speculated the Detroit Lions would be a good landing spot for the former Oklahoma State standout, but no trade ever came together.

However, it sounds like there are still some teams out there that might kick the tires and at least do some due diligence on Rudolph.

In his NFL career, Mason Rudolph has thrown for 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 2,366 yards in 17 games.

He’s far from a star, but when it comes to being a competent and stable QB2 option, Mason Rudolph can absolutely get the job done.

That’s why the Detroit speculation made a lot of sense.

Will the Steelers pull the trigger on trading him? Time will tell, but if Rudolph is your backup quarterback, you’re in a steady position from a depth perspective.