Mary Lou Retton’s Daughter Provides Update On Olympic Legend’s Health

On Tuesday, news broke that Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton was in the intensive care unit in Houston and “fighting for her life” against a form of pneumonia.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, shared some information about her 55-year-old mother’s hospital battle and has posted another update.

Kelley — who according to her bio is a former LSU gymnast — shared a brief update to her Instagram page.

“My sisters Skyla, Shayla, Emma and I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our Mom,” Kelley wrote. “Mom is in ICU and continues to fight. She is getting incredible medical care! Thank you to all the doctors and nurses!

“We ask for continued prayers and positive thoughts for our Mom.”

This update comes just after Kelley shared her mother’s situation on the website SpotFund.

“My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” she wrote. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured.

“We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill.”

The fundraising campaign began with a goal of $50,000 and has already eclipsed the $250,000 mark.

Retton is one of the most iconic athletes in United States Olympic history. She rose to prominence at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. She won 5 medals including all-around gold, making her the first American woman to do so.

