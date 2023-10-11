Former Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton ‘Fighting For Her Life’ In ICU

Videos by OutKick

Legendary U.S. gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton is “fighting for her life” in the ICU. The 55-year-old is battling a rare form of pneumonia.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley shared the news in a post on her Instagram Story, which included a link to an online fundraiser dedicated to her mom.

“My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” she wrote on the Spotfund page. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured.

“We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill.”

Retton represented the United States in the 1984 Olympics. She won five medals, which included gold in the individual all-around competition — a first for any American woman.

She also took home two silver medals and two bronze medals that year. Sports Illustrated named Retton Sportsperson of the Year for her accomplishments at those Summer Games.

After retiring from gymnastics, Retton appeared in several movies and TV shows, including the Christmas classic Scrooged, a 1993 episode of Baywatch and the 1994 film Naked Gun 33 ¹/₃: The Final Insult.

Retton served on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports during George W. Bush’s presidency.

Mary Lou Retton earned a spot in the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997 and became the first woman inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame in 2020. She was inducted into the National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame in 1992.