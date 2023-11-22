Martina Navratilova Receives Praise From Crowd Of Common Sense, After Taking Clear Stance On Transgender NCAA Ordeal

Videos by OutKick

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is one of the few current or former professional athletes to publicly state that transgender athletes – biological men – have no place in women’s sports.

Navratilova emphasized her opinion on the matter after yet another transgender swimmer has impacted female competitors, and plenty of people who possess common sense have praised her for saying what the overwhelming majority of people around the world agree with: men should not compete against women.

Over the weekend, a transgender swimmer at Ramapo College in New Jersey named Meghan Cortez-Fields broke the women’s school record in the 100-yard butterfly while winning the race at the Cougar Splash Invitational. Cortez-Fields was a member of the men’s team for three seasons and was an average swimmer, but made the jump to the women’s team and is all of the sudden breaking school records.

Navratilova called Cortez-Fields competing against women a “mockery” before stating women’s sports is no place for “mediocre male athletes.”

Women’s sports is not the place for mediocre male athletes who compete as women. Period. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 21, 2023

Navratilova, who broke major barriers by coming out as bisexual in 1981 and later marrying longtime girlfriend Julia Lemigova in 2014, received support from hundreds of people on X, formerly Twitter, for her strong message.

Im a trans-person and I approve that message. Kick the trendgenders out of women’s sport and women’s spaces. — Sandy Dunes 🌈 (@dunes_sandy) November 21, 2023

Women’s spaces are not the place for mediocre men who failed as men. Period. — 📸 (@YOULIKEMYPACE) November 21, 2023

100% — Gay Not Queer🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@GNQ__) November 21, 2023

Cortez-Fields told the school’s newspaper in 2022 that Lia Thomas, the transgender swimmer who won a women’s title during the 2022 NCAA Championship, was “an inspiration.” Now, a year later, Cortez-Fields is quite literally following in Thomas’ footsteps, as the Penn swimmer also competed on the men’s team before jumping to the women’s team.

The Ramapo swim team’s Instagram account posted a photo of Cortez-Fields with the caption “records are off the charts right now! Meghan ‘Megatron’ Cortez’ has broke the women’s 110 yard Butterfly record with a 57.22!!”

READ: TENNIS GREAT MARTINA NAVRATILOVA GIVES 4-WORD REACTION TO RILEY GAINES’ EXCHANGE WITH ACTIVIST AT HEARING

The post was later deleted after OutKick’s Riley Gaines rightfully pointed out how absurd the situation was. Gaines knows better than anyone what it’s like to be forced to compete against and share a locker room with a biological male as she swam against Thomas during the 2022 national championship.

Ramapo College swimmer in NJ goes from less than mediocre male swimmer to a record smasher competing against the women. Hm, where have we seen this before? #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/4py4cHokkJ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 19, 2023

A Ramapo spokesperson told Fox News that the school “supports all of our student athletes” while claiming the original Instagram post was deleted “by a peer who wanted to protect their teammate from insulting comments on the post.”