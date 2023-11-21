Transgender Swimmer Breaks College Record In Women’s Division After Competing On Men’s Team And Being Inspired By Lia Thomas

Videos by OutKick

A year ago Ramapo College transgender swimmer Meghan Cortez-Fields told the school’s newspaper that Lia Thomas, the transgender swimmer who won a women’s title during the 2022 NCAA Championship, was “an inspiration.”

After swimming for the men’s team at the New Jersey school for three seasons prior to identifying as a woman and joining the girl’s team – the same strategy Thomas took at the University of Pennsylvania – Cortez-Fields suddenly found success in the pool.

Shocking.

Over the weekend, Cortez-Fields won the 100-yard butterfly at the Cougar Splash Invitational in Dallas, Penn. by breaking a school record with a time of 57.22. Cortez-Fields also won the 200-yard individual medley during the meet.

The Ramapo swim team’s Instagram account posted a photo of Cortez-Fields with the caption “records are off the charts right now! Meghan ‘Megatron’ Cortez’ has broke the women’s 110 yard Butterfly record with a 57.22!!”

The post was later deleted after OutKick’s Riley Gaines rightfully pointed out how absurd the situation was. Gaines knows better than anyone what it’s like to be forced to compete against and share a locker room with a biological male as she swam against Thomas during the 2022 national championship.

Ramapo College swimmer in NJ goes from less than mediocre male swimmer to a record smasher competing against the women. Hm, where have we seen this before? #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/4py4cHokkJ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 19, 2023

“Those who choose to remain blind to the injustice of allowing mediocre male athletes to become record-breaking female athletes are either incompetent or misogynists. There is no in between anymore,” Gaines told Fox News. “Women are being asked to smile and step aside and allow these men onto our teams all the while stripping us of opportunities, privacy and safety.”

A Ramapo spokesperson told Fox News that the school “supports all of our student athletes” while claiming the original Instagram post was deleted “by a peer who wanted to protect their teammate from insulting comments on the post.”

Cortez-Fields told the school’s paper in October 2022, when still a member of the men’s team, that they use she/they pronouns. Men’s teams are not allowed to wear a swimsuit that extends above the waist, therefore Cortez-Feilds taped their breasts with KT Tape.

“I choose to tape my breasts because I feel it is very uncomfortable and kind of dehumanizing to swim without a top,” Cortez-Fields stated.

Biological men competing against women in sport and taking opportunities away from female athletes doesn’t appear to fall on Cortez-Fields’ dehumanizing radar.

