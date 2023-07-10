Martin Brundle Throws Clever Jab At Model Cara Delevingne After Shunning Him At British Grand Prix

Videos by OutKick

F1 favorite Martin Brundle got ignored by another Hollywood celebrity; this time, he had a clever comeback for the cold shoulder. During his walk around the grid at Sunday’s British Grand Prix, Brundle tried catching up with Cara Delevingne and received an awkward rejection.

“That’s the deal now; everybody talks on the grid,” Brundle told Delevingne as she tried weaving around the interviewer.

Sky Sports F1 presenter Martin Brundle (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne walks on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

As Brundle tried to ask Delevingne questions, the model/actress pretended not to hear the F1 personality, who was several feet away. He was in clear proximity to talk, but Delevingne just wasn’t in the mood.

Once Brundle saw Delevingne’s tactics, he responded, “I’m sure it would’ve been extremely interesting.”

Brundle has been on a spotty streak with celebrities on the grid. He previously got shunned by Brad Pitt and Megan Thee Stallion.

Brundle also led an awkward interview with tennis pro Venus Williams, so the guy’s not the most popular among the stars.

Delevingne responded to the viral video of her interaction (or lack of) with Brundle. She quote-tweeted a post pointing out that Delevingne’s PR person was waving her off as Brundle approached.

Cara Delevingne attends the Fremantle Photocall. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

“At this point, Martin Brundle is just doing it to manufacture the moment for the controversy of it all,” the tweet read, adding, “You can clearly see the PR rep tell him ‘no’ and shake his head when he goes up towards Cara Delevingne. He had an out and he chose not to take it to make a statement.”

Cara responded: “I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx.”

She added, “Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think x.”