Martin Brundle Abruptly Exits Interview With Terry Crews: Strange or Rude?

Martin Brundle’s on the run.

The former F1 driver and current broadcaster tries to interview every celebrity on the grid and, in doing so, gave off a rude appearance while interviewing actor Terry Crews at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Crews, known for popping his pecs as the Old Spice guy (and tons of acting credits), gave a jubilant interview with Brundle. The interviewer’s abrupt exit cut off the actor.

Yes, Brundle’s a man on the move on a busy grid, but interrupting Crews came off as bad optics.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – JULY 23: Terry Crews poses for a photo with the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 23, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Sky Sports F1 presenter Martin Brundle before the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir. Picture date: Sunday March 5, 2023. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

Usually, it’s Brundle that’s ignored or cut off; this time around, it was Terry Crews, and many saw it as a disrespectful gesture by the F1 personality.

WATCH:

This is how you treat Martin Brundle…. Nice one, Terry Crews 🤩 #F1



pic.twitter.com/6DpGZlLkuE — Tris Morris (@TheMorrisLand) July 23, 2023

Crews appeared in good spirits, as usual. Among Hollywood types, Crews is known as a friendly guy, so the lack of attention by the interviewer (in this case) came off as harsh.

Martin Brundle is eccentric on the grid. Typically it’s his prying personality that makes celebs want to dodge him.

HUNGARORING, MOGYOROD, HUNGARY – 2023/07/23: The Actor Terry Crews in the paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

At the British Grand Prix, Brundle tried interviewing actress and model Cara Delevingne but got snubbed, prompting a cheeky response for Cara.

Martin Brundle has also been ignored by Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, prompting ire from F1 fans. He may not be on the fans’ nice side with his latest interview.

I’m a fan of Martin Brundle but he could have at least said thanks to Terry Crews who was actually having a decent conversation with him before running off and chasing Sainz. #F1 #HungarianGP — James Harker (@James_Harker) July 23, 2023