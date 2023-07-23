Martin Brundle Abruptly Exits Interview With Terry Crews: Strange or Rude?

Videos by OutKick
Martin Brundle’s on the run.
The former F1 driver and current broadcaster tries to interview every celebrity on the grid and, in doing so, gave off a rude appearance while interviewing actor Terry Crews at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Crews, known for popping his pecs as the Old Spice guy (and tons of acting credits), gave a jubilant interview with Brundle. The interviewer’s abrupt exit cut off the actor.
Yes, Brundle’s a man on the move on a busy grid, but interrupting Crews came off as bad optics.
Usually, it’s Brundle that’s ignored or cut off; this time around, it was Terry Crews, and many saw it as a disrespectful gesture by the F1 personality.
Crews appeared in good spirits, as usual. Among Hollywood types, Crews is known as a friendly guy, so the lack of attention by the interviewer (in this case) came off as harsh.
Martin Brundle is eccentric on the grid. Typically it’s his prying personality that makes celebs want to dodge him.
At the British Grand Prix, Brundle tried interviewing actress and model Cara Delevingne but got snubbed, prompting a cheeky response for Cara.
Martin Brundle has also been ignored by Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, prompting ire from F1 fans. He may not be on the fans’ nice side with his latest interview.
