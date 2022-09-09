Martha Stewart Appears To Be Topless In Coffee Promo, Josh Allen Stiff Arm In The Louvre & Vegas Gone Wild

I don’t know how anyone will beat the Bills in the playoffs if they get home-field advantage

It’s all over. The Bills are your AFC champions. We’re looking at a team that reminds me of when the Patriots got home-field advantage in the playoffs and it was all over. Nobody was coming into New England and beating those complete teams.

Buffalo is complete.

Yes, I’m a Bengals fan and I enjoyed the hell out of that Super Bowl run, but I’m also a realist. I know a Super Bowl team when I see one and Buffalo has no choice — in Josh Allen’s third season — but to win a Super Bowl. We’re six months away from Glendale, Arizona and Bills fans better be reserving hotel rooms.

Unless Josh Allen makes one too many runs on those 26-year-old legs. The stiff arms are cool and Cool Twitter loves them, but let’s not forget that those legs out in the open field are big targets. It’s a long way to February 12.

Speaking of knees, Cris Collinsworth might want to come up for some air after last night’s performance. Leave some Josh Allen for the rest of the color analysts out there, Cris.

One other Collinsworth note — he claimed people love to vacation in Los Angeles and that’s why there were so many Bills fans there. Or he was joking. I think he was serious.

A reader asked a great question: How much time do you think NBC would’ve committed if Beyonce performed last night at halftime? Let’s back off a big name like that and go with Ciara, Russell Wilson’s wife.

By my count, NBC gave Ozzy approximately five seconds of TV time.

Mike Tirico is like a Honda Accord; he’s not flashy, just gets the job done in a professional manner. Not sure he can carry a Super Bowl broadcast, but he’s not going to make a huge mistake.

That was the Matthew Stafford that had Lions fans ready for him to hit the road. Don’t let them fool you into thinking Super Bowl Stafford is the guy they lived with all those years.

Bengals fans could’ve used that Stafford back in February.

Just think how hard it will be to get a Super Bowl ticket if Allen’s legs hold up and the Bills play in the Super Bowl. There were 100k Bills fans inside SoFi Stadium and the place holds just 70k.

Would you mind white-out blizzard conditions for the AFC championship game? I can hear the blue checkmark nerds bitching now about the elements.

• Pat M. in Vancouver, USA writes:

Joe, I was excited to watch the game tonight but ended up with a lot of disappointments.

Does anyone count how many commercials are in a game? It seemed like a playoff or bowl game. Californias are advised to keep power down. Why didn’t they switch this game to Buffalo or a neutral stadium? I wonder what the temp in the suites was. So we are supposed to “Choose Love” or “Stop Hate” according to player’s helmets. Do they still get to wear those after a targeting or unsportsmanlike penalty? I don’t see the logic of not playing Stafford or Kupp in the preseason but you leave them in for the final two minutes down by three touchdowns. Stafford gets sacked and Kupp gets hammered trying to run after his catch.

On a positive note I loved Josh Allen stiff arming Nick Scott on his way to a first down. He was playing like it was a playoff game.

California, your efforts to use less #energy are essential to preventing rotating #poweroutages this evening.

•Setting thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits

•Unplugging unused electronic devices

•Turning off unnecessary lights — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 8, 2022

I’m glad I got my mowing done just in time for the kickoff too.

• Mark R. writes:

Omg. So Collinsworth says well, Buffalo comes in you know they’re from Buffalo they handled the heat. Omfg. Yeah because it’s 100 below in Buffalo in the summer. Can’t possibly handle the heat. He’s so stupid.

• Kevin in Gibsonia, PA writes:

As a Bills fan living in the heart of stillers country, I have my smoke shack painted in Bill’s blue and red with blue and red lighting. We will be cranking out some smoked wings and pizza for the opener tonight, watching on the back deck with some ice-cold Moosehead lights. Even though I’m 3 hours away from orchard park, I’m still a season ticket holder. Can’t wait to party with the mafia. Go Bills!!!

NFL opponent food menus

You guys seem to enjoy this topic. I’m all for NFL opponent menus becoming a thing. Help your fellow readers figure out their grocery list on Fridays each week.

• Mark in VA comes out firing and questioning Guy G’s menu!

I believe Guy G is a little out of sorts with the LA and Miami food assignments. Seems like Miami is screaming for a Cuban sandwich and LA is the perfect spot for the seared fish tacos. Both can be done on the grill, so everyone is a winner. Maybe it’s just me.

• Brandon C. in Ann Arbor loves this topic:

Wanted to add to the opponent tailgating food discussion. My dear ol’ dad (RIP, pops) was a 30+ yr season ticket holder for the Detroit Lions (started taking his medical partner’s Tiger Stadium tix, then added when the Lions moved to the Silverdome, then scaled back on the move to Ford Field before finally giving up his tix during the Millen Era).

When I became old enough to help (around 7-8 years old), we started tailgating in the Silverdome parking lot before games (continued through the move to Eastern Market when Ford Field opened), and my dad started with simple hot dogs or hamburgers, but then expanded to doing “Honor the Opponent” tailgates, with food themed on the opponent.

His only deviation was on Thanksgiving games where we’d do breakfast no matter what (omelet station.. yes!), and on Christmas Day games where we’d do pierogis and pot roast (yeah, we’re Polish). My dad’s golfing buddies (10-12 guys who always had the first tee time at Oakland Univ’s course every Sat morning from late March through mid-Nov) who had Lions tix would join in, so we’d be cooking for 20-30 people each week.

Some examples of Opponent Menus included:

ANNUAL OLD NFC NORTH (NORRIS DIVISION) OPPONENTS:

Chicago– Italian beef sandwiches or Chicago-style hot dogs or Da Bears Polish sah-sa-gez

Green Bay– Brats. Always cooked in Wisconsin beer. And a big pot of cheese dip.

Minnesota– fried walleye or whitefish sandwiches, or the occasional pot of Swedish meatballs

Tampa Bay– BBQ shrimp or scallops

FREQUENT OPPONENTS:

Dallas or Houston– texas style beef bbq (briskets, beef ribs, steaks) or Tex-Mex tacos

Cincinnati– chili dogs with Cincy-style chili

New York teams– break out the pizza stone for thin crust pizzas on the grill

Arizona– fajitas

New Orleans– po boys, creole shrimp, gator bites, andouille sausages

EXOTICS:

Denver– buffalo burgers

Miami– cubanos

New England– clam chowder and BBQ’d lobster claws / tails (probably my dad’s favorite opponent from a cooking perspective)

Tennessee, Carolina– pork BBQ, usually pulled pork shoulder

Buffalo– wings and beef on weck sandwiches

Kansas City & St Louis– Pork ribs.. lots of pork ribs

Seattle– grilled salmon on wood planks

San Diego– fish tacos

Baltimore– soft shell crabs boiled

ONES WE COULD NEVER FIGURE OUT:

Indianapolis, Cleveland, Los Angeles / Oakland / San Fran, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Atlanta

• Marty M., who started the food conversation this week, says he talked his wife out of making chili this weekend. It’s too damn hot, Mrs. M.!

She’s going to hammer out some walking tacos, brownies and lemon bars. Rest of the family is responsible for the sides. I’m sorry, but Guy G’s menu is way too sophisticated for me. I’m a simple man. Honestly, Miller Lite with a bag of chips will do most football weekends. Enjoy all the football.

Job update

Back in June, I mentioned my father-in-law and his career in the nuclear power plant industry. At the time, I received a message from Air Force vet Jason S. who was looking to get into the nuclear industry. He traded emails with my father-in-law and here we are in early September with an update.

Jason writes:

To keep you up to date, I accepted a position with NextEra Energy at the Seabrook Generating Station as a Nuclear Engineer I – Mechanical.

Golf trip of a lifetime:

• Joe R. writes:

I sent you some Instagram posts from my trip to Pebble Beach. 25th anniversary with the wife – no idea how I pulled off getting her to come here. Playing Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach were the best two days of my life. Trip of a lifetime.

Ladies, remember it’s the little things in life that we’re chasing. Joe’s wife gets it.

Now, it’s Friday, the Internet is loaded with material and I need to be outta here late this afternoon to enjoy an 85-degree and blue skies day. In a month, the clouds begin to roll in and I won’t see much sun until early May. It’s imperative that I get this Vitamin D.

Have a great day. Enjoy those lunch beers. Have a great weekend and let’s have some fun. Remember to send in those photos and videos from the wilds of the football world. Show me everything.

