Martavis Bryant Seeking NFL Comeback After 5-Year Ban

Videos by OutKick

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Martavis Bryant seeks an NFL comeback now that he’s been reinstated in the league after a five-year absence. Bryant’s reinstation became official Saturday, according to multiple reports.

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Bryant had been officially reinstated. He previously violated the league’s policy on substance abuse, demanding an Indefinite suspension. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell lifted the suspension Saturday.

Pelissero noted that NFL teams are interested in signing the former NFL wideout.

Veteran WR Martavis Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2018, has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell and is drawing interest from teams, per his agent James Peterson.



Bryant, 31, has been training for a comeback and played in the XFL last summer. pic.twitter.com/2jDHNCiN6e — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2023

Bryant was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He flashed potential in the 2018 season, nearly reaching 800 yards receiving as a big-play, deep-field receiver. Pittsburgh traded Bryant to the then-named Oakland Raiders in 2018; he was then indefinitely suspended for violating the terms of his reinstatement that same year.

During his ban from the NFL, Martavis Bryant has entertained other roles in football, including playing for the CFL and XFL. Bryant’s conditioning is prime for an NFL comeback as the 31-year-old wideout posts videos of his conditioning.

Signing Bryant could prove to be a low-risk move for playoff-bound teams.

(Do you think Martavis Bryant could make a successful NFL comeback? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.)

PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 08: Martavis Bryant #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 8, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)