Marshawn Lynch’s DUI Arrest: Troubling Details Emerge

updated 3 Comments

Marshawn Lynch’s vehicle was allegedly in rough shape when he was arrested on a DUI charge.

The former Seahawks and Raiders running back was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on a DUI charge, failure/refusing to surrender proof of security, failure to drive in a travel lane and having an unregistered vehicle.

Now, more details have emerged and it’s a rough look for the former NFL superstar.

TMZ reported that the 2020 Shelby GT500 Lynch was allegedly driving had serious damage to both tires on the left side of the car after allegedly driving into “roadside curbs.”

The front tire was completely destroyed and the rear tire appeared to be deflated.

Marshawn Lynch. (Getty Images)

TMZ also reported that witnesses saw Lynch sitting near the vehicle for a couple hours starting at 5:45 a.m. Eventually, police arrived and arrested him.

Lynch is not the first notable person associated with the NFL to get in trouble in a vehicle in Las Vegas. Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs allegedly killed a woman while driving under the influence and speeding.

Now, Lynch is also in trouble with the law in Las Vegas after allegedly making some poor decisions.

Don’t consume substances and get behind the wheel of a car. It’s never worth it.

Marshawn LynchNational Football LeagueNFLpolice

Written by David Hookstead

David is a college football fanatic who foolishly convinces himself every season the Wisconsin Badgers will finally win a national title. Has been pretending to be a cowboy ever since the first episode of Yellowstone aired.

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply