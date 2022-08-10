Marshawn Lynch’s DUI Arrest: Troubling Details Emerge

Marshawn Lynch’s vehicle was allegedly in rough shape when he was arrested on a DUI charge.

The former Seahawks and Raiders running back was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on a DUI charge, failure/refusing to surrender proof of security, failure to drive in a travel lane and having an unregistered vehicle.

Here are the charges former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch is facing steaming from his DUI arrest in Las Vegas. He’s still in custody w/ a $3,381 pending bail amount. #vegas #nfl https://t.co/fp1czhvGIG pic.twitter.com/d1c7VSsISN — Mick Akers (@mickakers) August 9, 2022

Now, more details have emerged and it’s a rough look for the former NFL superstar.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. (2/2)

Event: LLV220800034519 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2022

TMZ reported that the 2020 Shelby GT500 Lynch was allegedly driving had serious damage to both tires on the left side of the car after allegedly driving into “roadside curbs.”

The front tire was completely destroyed and the rear tire appeared to be deflated.

Marshawn Lynch. (Getty Images)

TMZ also reported that witnesses saw Lynch sitting near the vehicle for a couple hours starting at 5:45 a.m. Eventually, police arrived and arrested him.

Lynch is not the first notable person associated with the NFL to get in trouble in a vehicle in Las Vegas. Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs allegedly killed a woman while driving under the influence and speeding.

Now, Lynch is also in trouble with the law in Las Vegas after allegedly making some poor decisions.

Don’t consume substances and get behind the wheel of a car. It’s never worth it.