Marshawn Lynch’s DUI Arrest: Troubling Details Emerge

Marshawn Lynch’s vehicle was allegedly in rough shape when he was arrested on a DUI charge.
The former Seahawks and Raiders running back was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on a DUI charge, failure/refusing to surrender proof of security, failure to drive in a travel lane and having an unregistered vehicle.
Now, more details have emerged and it’s a rough look for the former NFL superstar.
TMZ reported that the 2020 Shelby GT500 Lynch was allegedly driving had serious damage to both tires on the left side of the car after allegedly driving into “roadside curbs.”
The front tire was completely destroyed and the rear tire appeared to be deflated.
TMZ also reported that witnesses saw Lynch sitting near the vehicle for a couple hours starting at 5:45 a.m. Eventually, police arrived and arrested him.
Lynch is not the first notable person associated with the NFL to get in trouble in a vehicle in Las Vegas. Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs allegedly killed a woman while driving under the influence and speeding.
Now, Lynch is also in trouble with the law in Las Vegas after allegedly making some poor decisions.
Don’t consume substances and get behind the wheel of a car. It’s never worth it.
Where are the troubling details? Seems like a routine DUI and he wasn’t even driving when cops arrived.
Thinking the same thing. Not diminishing the danger of driving drunk, but its a misdemeanor. This is kind of what you’d expect from someone who looks completely obliterated in their mugshot
No way to treat a Shelby