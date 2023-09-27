Married Pennsylvania Cop Arrested After Having His Mistress Involuntarily Committed To Mental Hospital

Videos by OutKick

A married Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with several crimes after he had his mistress involuntarily committed into a mental hospital following their split. The officer took her into custody himself after obtaining an involuntary commitment petition.

Ronald K. Davis was charged with felony strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, official oppression, and recklessly endangering another person. In August, the 37-year-old told his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Perfanov, that he was going to make her “look crazy” after their relationship of around four months fell apart.

Davis, who is reportedly married with kids, did that by petitioning for an involuntary mental health commitment after claiming that his ex was suicidal based on a text message he had received from her. When officers were unable to locate Perfanov, he took matters into his own hands.

While off-duty, Davis used the approved commitment document to restrain her, all without authorization from his supervisor. He brought a friend along to record the confrontation with his ex as her took her into custody.

Davis and his friend caught up with Perfanov in the Pennsylvania State Game Lands in Weiser State Forest. After a struggle that last more than 12 minutes, he was finally able to take her into custody.

Once in custody, Perfanov was taken away to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill. She was held there for 72 hours before the reality of the situation was uncovered.

The affidavit explains that the text messages that Davis used to obtain the involuntary commitment petition were taken out of context. When put in the proper context it was the state trooper who looks like the crazy one.

The State Trooper Might Have Left A Few Details Out

“Taken in context, the texts revealed her frustration with Trooper Davis and his controlling behavior (and her desire to break off the relationship), not a true desire to harm herself.”

In a text exchange between the two alleged former lovers, Davis reportedly texted, “You’re done. F**k around and find out. Get out of my house now.”

Perfanov reportedly told him that she was going to “drive off a cliff,” but only did so to “illicit a reaction” from Davis. She had no intentions on actually doing so.

She probably never thought this was going to be the type of reaction that she received. But here we are. He’s behind bars and she spent 72 hours in a mental hospital.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that Davis had been suspended without pay after being charged.

F around and find out indeed. Obviously the officer in this case is innocent until proven guilty. But if what is alleged is true, it’s a bad game plan to say the least for dealing with a breakup.