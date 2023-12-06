Married Couple Finds Out They’ve Been Having Sex Incorrectly After Spending Four Years Trying To Get Pregnant

Videos by OutKick

An unnamed married couple in parts unknown spent four years trying to have a baby with no luck. The two, ages 24 and 26, decided it was time to seek out some professional help with their suspected fertility issues after not being able to conceive on their own.

It didn’t take doctors long to figure the cause of the couple’s inability to conceive. The problem was that the two of them had no idea what they were doing. None whatsoever.

Couple having trouble conceiving learn they’ve been having sex incorrectly (Image Credit: Getty)

“The couple were very young, the man 26 and the woman 24. They were very healthy, but, despite being married for four years, couldn’t conceive,” Obstetrician Liu Hongmei explained. “Their family was giving them a lot of stress because of it.”

The added stress brought on by the family couldn’t have helped matters much. But little did they know there was nothing that was going to help the current situation.

While discussing matters with the wife, Dr. Liu discovered that the woman was having a lot of pain while the two were doing their business. Suspecting that there might be an underlying medical reason for the pain, the doctor decided to physically examine the patient.

There was an underlying medical reason alright, the wife was still a virgin. That would explain the four years of being unable to conceive.

All This Married Couple Needed Was A Push In The Right Direction

The doctor explained the situation, handed them a sex education handbook and some guidelines, then sent them on their way. What do you know…the two finally figured things out and within a few months the wife was pregnant.

The happy couple thanked Dr. Liu for helping them out by sending 100 eggs and a live hen to her former hospital.

“Four years of marriage and neither the husband nor wife knew how to get pregnant. Couples so lacking in general knowledge are very rare,” Dr. Liu explained. “But it is not uncommon for people to lack or have misconceptions regarding sexual knowledge.”

That is an astounding lack of sexual knowledge. The fact that the two of them found each other is a true sign that they were meant for one another.

Given their suspected overall lack of awareness, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a story the couple tells their grandchildren one day.