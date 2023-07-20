Marlins Third Base Coach Jody Reed Hit By Foul Ball, Breaks Leg

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Marlins saw a freak injury in Wednesday’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the third inning, a foul ball connected with Marlins third base coach Jody Reed’s right leg, leading to the coach limping off the field.

According to Marlins manager Skip Schumaker in a postgame interview, X-rays confirmed that Reed broke his leg due to the hit.

The line drive foul ball drew gasps from the Busch Stadium attendees and broadcast.

“I’m pretty sure he broke his leg. He’s going to be down. I’m not sure how long,” Schumaker told the media. “He had X-rays, and the doctor said it was broke, so we’ll see how long he’s out for, unfortunately.”

Schumaker did not give a concrete timeline for return.

Reed, who played in the big leagues for 11 seasons, will be replaced by quality control coach Griffin Benedict in the interim.

Miami lost the game, 6-4, and gave up a series sweep to the Cards amid a tough stretch for the Marlins.

