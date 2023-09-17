Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Hits Second Grand Slam In Two Days As Marlins Sweep Braves

Videos by OutKick

No matter how great your weekend was, I can almost guarantee Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s was better.

The Miami Marlins centerfielder hit — not one — but TWO grand slams in the team’s final 2023 series against the Atlanta Braves. He is the first player in Marlins history to hit a grand slam in consecutive games.

But that’s not the extent of Chisholm’s heroics this weekend.

During Saturday’s win, Chisholm became only the second player since 1900 to both hit a grand slam and steal three bases in the same game, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Former All-Star outfielder Mike Cameron was previously the only player to accomplish the feat. Cameron pulled it off versus the Toronto Blue Jays on May 16, 2002, as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

Chisholm’s big weekend was the icing on the cake for the Marlins, who just swept the best team in baseball — whopping the Braves 9-6, 11-5 and 16-2. Marlins hitters launched 18 extra-base hits in the three-game series, including 10 homers.

And with the series win, Miami keeps its Wild Card hopes alive.

The Marlins are hoping to make the playoffs in a 162-game season for the first time since 2003. They did make the expanded postseason as part of the pandemic-altered 2020 season, but that hardly counts.

And with only two weeks left in the season, the Marlins’ chances are looking good. Especially since half of their remaining games are against the Mets.