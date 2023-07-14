Markquis Nowell Embarrasses Himself At NBA Summer League

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to the NBA, rook.

Kansas State standout Markquis Nowell committed the worst crime a shooter in the NBA can achieve: confidentially turning your back on a shot attempt without having the shot go in.

Pioneered by Golden State Warriors sharp-shooter Stephen Curry, turning one’s back to the basket is the ultimate sign of disrespect against the defense.

Nowell went for the ‘Steph Curry’ after a three-point attempt in Wednesday’s Summer League game, and the 5-foot-7 guard completely embarrassed himself with a bricked shot.

Markquis Nowell tried it 😅 pic.twitter.com/0ImAzg0GTX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 12, 2023

A player has to have tremendous gall to go for that. As an undrafted player, Nowell should’ve probably been humble about the shot attempt … especially with Toronto down 15-3. Instead, Nowell was left humbled.

Nowell shot a putrid 2 of 13 in Toronto’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 7: Markquis Nowell #24 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls. (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)

The undrafted Wildcat finished with nine points. He signed a two-way deal to join Toronto this summer.

The Raptors lost the exhibition game, 94-90.