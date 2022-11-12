Mark Stoops, Who Thinks Kentucky Is A Football School, Misses Out On Millions After Losing To Vandy

Mark Stoops, who for some reason thinks Kentucky is a football school, didn’t just lose to Vanderbilt in embarrassing fashion on Saturday.

He also lost the chance at a boatload of money along the way.

A win over Vandy today would have earned Mark Stoops $8.25M guaranteed for an extension in 2028, plus a $250K bonus for this year. He’ll get another chance next week against Georgia. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2022

Oh no, Mark! Chin up, big guy. Don’t worry, you can get ’em back next week against …

Georgia.

Never mind.

Maybe keep some of those Amazon Christmas gifts in the cart for a few weeks and see if you can squeak by Louisville in the season-finale? Don’t know, probably a smart move.

Man. Could you imagine being so close to a sweet $8.25 million extension AND a little $250K bonus and then lose to a Vanderbilt team that hadn’t beaten an SEC team in 26 games?

I’m not sure there’s a worse way to spend three hours on a Saturday.

Mark Stoops started the day thinking he was gonna be wining and dining at Ruth’s Chris for a celebratory dinner, and now he’s driving through the McDonalds on the way home.

Hey, it’s McRib season, though!

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops lost a lot of money thanks to Vandy loss. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kentucky fans are done with Mark Stoops after Vanderbilt loss

Not only does Stoops have to wait at least another week (but definitely two weeks) to try and grab that money, but he’s also being torched on social media.

Kentucky fans are obviously LIVID at everyone associated with the program right now, and calling for Stoops’ head.

Not great!

FINAL Vanderbilt 24 Kentucky 21



Commodores get first SEC victory in 27 attempts



Good for Clark Lea and company, horrible loss for Mark Stoops’ program — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 12, 2022

Mark Stoops' statue installation pic.twitter.com/5PnpwjfKCX — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) November 12, 2022

FINAL: Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21



Commodores snap a 26-game SEC losing streak and this season is an abject failure for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 12, 2022

Low point in the Mark Stoops era. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) November 12, 2022

Mark Stoops just eliminated his name from the Auburn coaching search. Praise 🙏 — 🅿️arker Jackson 🦚 (@AU_Outcast_) November 12, 2022

Mark Stoops needs to apologize to Coach Cal. #BBN — Kevin Faris (@KevinWFaris) November 12, 2022