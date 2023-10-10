You Want Better Players, Pony Up The Money: Kentucky’s Mark Stoops Used Georgia As Example For Buying A Better Roster With NIL

Videos by OutKick

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops made a plea to fans of the football program during Monday’s radio show. After the demoralizing loss to Georgia, Stoops made it clear that the Wildcats need more NIL money to get on the Bulldogs’ level.

Speaking with callers on Monday, Mark Stoops took a number of calls from fans wondering what went wrong on Saturday, and why this continues to be the case. It’s safe to assume the honeymoon period of the Cats’ undefeated start is over, especially losing in that type of fashion on the road.

But, Stoops wasn’t going to sit in his chair, taking the blunt of these phone calls without providing a few harsh realities for those callers. Kentucky is not on the same level as Georgia, far from it actually, just like many others. But this is not because of NIL, though that didn’t stop Mark Stoops from bringing it up in regards to Kentucky buying better players.

“The other side of that is blame, complain, deny or make excuses and we’re not gonna do that,” Mark Stoops noted. “Fans have that right, I’ll give it to them. I just encourage them to donate more because that’s what those teams are doing. I can promise you Georgia, they bought some pretty good players. You’re allowed to these days. We could use some help.

“That’s what they look like when you got 85 of em. So I encourage anybody that’s disgruntled to pony up some more (money).”

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops answer to fan’s disgruntled with the football team.



“I can promise you Georgia, they bought some pretty good players. You’re allowed to these days and we could use some help, that’s what they look like these days when you have 85 of em. I encourage… pic.twitter.com/a8bPi81f6B — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 10, 2023

Mark Stoops Says Georgia Buying Players. But So Is Kentucky

I get it, Mark Stoops is upset with the current structure, and fans complaining while also trying to get on the same playing field, NIL wise, as Georgia. The problem is that Kentucky is far from the same level of the Bulldogs. But that doesn’t mean the Wildcats aren’t also cashing in with NIL.

Regarding NIL, and buying players, some schools just can’t afford to go after every single recruit they want on their board that involves money. Instead of getting into a bidding war with Florida or Georgia, Stoops and company have had to adapt, even with the transfer portal.

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 16: Head coach Mark Stoops of the Kentucky Wildcats calls a time out in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

While Georgia dominates the recruiting rankings, Kentucky is hovering around 7th or 8th in the SEC, which is a steep hill to climb in today’s college football world. Not only are certain teams having success with the transfer portal, they can pick and choose which position is of need. The transfer portal is also a tool for teams like Ohio State or Georgia to fill one to three positions.

The difference is, Georgia still dominates high school recruiting, and has done a good job at developing talent. Not saying Kentucky doesn’t have the coaches to do this, but they did grab their starting running back from the portal, potentially spending money in the process.

Stoops Isn’t Wrong, But Maybe The Wrong Time For This One

I give Stoops a lot of credit for what he’s done at Kentucky, and the fans should be grateful for what he’s done in Lexington. But there’s also the notion thrown out by Stoops that by fans donating more, maybe they could get on that level.

The fans do enough already. Whether it’s buying tickets, traveling to an event, donating money for season tickets, and spending massive sums of money on apparel, Big Blue Nation delivers when it comes to support.

So, when you tell the fanbase that in order to get on the same level as Georgia, you need to give the school more of their money, it’s a slap in the face. By now, most college football fans should understand what NIL is, and where the money goes. Sure, these collectives are helping players setup deals. And if the player is like Caleb Williams or Brock Bowers, they’ll have better opportunities.

Mark Stoops gives a UK fan a reality check when he called in and asked him why hasn’t/if Kentucky can take that next hump in beating the Georgia and Alabama’s of the world. 👀 pic.twitter.com/7QK7Qr807z — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) October 9, 2023

But this is still just another way to pay high school prospects or transfer portal players enough money to attend their school. This is what Mark Stoops is referencing, they need more money to get better players. There’s nothing wrong with letting the boosters or season ticket holders know how more money could help the program with players, not facilities.

This is the current dilemma, whether or not to donate to the school, or to the collective that will pay the player.

After another caller asked Mark Stoops what it would take to beat teams like Alabama and Georgia, rather than the ‘mid-pack’ teams of the SEC, the Kentucky head coach made things very clear about where we stand in college football.

“If you think this is easy, step up. Georgia is one for a reason, and I give them a lot of credit. Would I like to be there (that level)? Yea, but there’s a big difference between one, and everyone else.”