Mark Stoops Has Great Confidence In Kentucky Fans To Pound Beers Before Noon Kickoff Against Florida

Some Kentucky fans were a little agitated that the Wildcats would be playing Florida at noon this Saturday. But for head coach Mark Stoops, he has fun confidence in Kentucky fans to be sauced up for kickoff.

The Gators will travel to Lexington this weekend with revenge on their minds after Kentucky left Gainesville with a win last season. But in regard to the 2023 season, this is an opportunity for the Wildcats to prove they belong in the SEC East conversation.

The noon kickoff is usually a frowned upon time to rally 70,000 fans together for such a big game, but Kentucky’s Mark Stoops is taking it in stride. In terms of the atmosphere, Stoops isn’t worried one-bit about how electric it will be at Kroger Field.

“I have great confidence in the people of Kentucky to get up very early and pound some beers. Why would you disrespect this great state and people of it,” Stoops jokingly said to reporters.

Mark Stoops believes the #BBN will bring it for a Noon kickoff against Florida at Kroger Field.



🎥 See all of his Florida Week Press Conference: https://t.co/tCSd9Fp9S7 pic.twitter.com/Bfo3ucQgrA — KSR (@KSRonX) September 25, 2023

Mark Stoops the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This will certainly be a massive test for both teams looking to chase Georgia in the eastern division. But there’s always something about this game that brings out a bit of craziness. Before the last two meetings, Florida had won 31 straight games in the series.

But now that the Wildcats have a two-game winning streak on the Gators, it won’t take much to motivate the players.

As for the crowd, I don’t have many doubts that the Kentucky bourbon will be flowing early and the beer drinking will continue into the game.

Judging by the confidence of Mark Stoops, Kentucky fans have a job to do Saturday.