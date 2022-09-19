Mark Sanchez Works In Internet Porn Reference Like A Pro During Falcons-Rams Game

For all the shortcomings Mark Sanchez had as an NFL quarterback, he appears to be turning into an excellent NFL broadcaster.

Sanchez joined the NFL on Fox team last season, and has quickly become must-see TV.

Think of him as the RGIII of the NFL broadcasts.

Mark Sanchez? Must-see TV? How so?!

Well, this is how:

Mark Sanchez delivers epic analysis in NFL broadcast

What a freaking line. That is A+ stuff from a true vet.

“Holy smokes!”

The delivery was great, even though it did feel a bit rehearsed. But, frankly, if you’re gonna drop THAT line during an NFL broadcast, you better work out the kinks ahead of time. Better safe than sorry.

Mark Sanchez is about to take down Tony Romo for best NFL broadcaster. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Good work by Sanchez, who, of course, knows a thing or two about wanting to erase things from the internet.

And no, I’m not talking about the Butt Fumble. But I am talking about butts!

Hard to believe that video is almost a decade old. Time flies!

Anyway, Sanchez’s porn reference on national TV didn’t go unnoticed. Shocker!

The ‘Sanchise’ wasn’t done, either. Nope. Later on, we got the frat boy version of Mark Sanchez, and it was glorious.

Again, great stuff. Not quite as jarring as the first line – to be fair, that’s gonna be tough to top – but Sanchez was clearly in his bag Sunday.

Mark Sanchez delivering epic one-liners to a national audience in 2022. What a time to be alive.

