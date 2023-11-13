Mark Sanchez Dragged For ‘Brown On Brown Crime’ Remark During Commanders/Seahawks Game

Videos by OutKick
Mark Sanchez was the target of some outrage Sunday after a comment made during the Commanders/Seahawks game.
Sanchez, who successfully transitioned from playing to broadcasting, was calling the game between the Commanders and Seahawks when he made an off-the-cuff remark about “Brown on Brown crime.”
Now, someone hearing that might raise an eyebrow (as many did online), but the explanation is shockingly simple. He made the remark because Commanders receiver Dyami Brown beat Seahawks DB Tre Brown to make a catch. Both players involved have Brown for their last names. It’s as simple and straightforward as it could ever get.
Mark Sanchez faces scrutiny for “Brown on Brown crime” remark.
Of course, people on the internet are rarely rational, and many people love to overreact. Well, that’s more or less what happened Sunday.
Instead of people taking a minute to realize Sanchez was simply talking about two guys who share the same last name, people had to reach for the pitchforks.
Everyone needs to relax and stop freaking out. Does anyone truly believe Mark Sanchez is racist? Of course not. Only an idiot thinks that, but due to the fact we live in very stupid times, people feel the need to flip out for any reason they can find.
In this case, Sanchez made a remark about Dyami Brown and Tre Brown sharing the same last name, and people immediately made it about race.
If you hear that comment knowing the context and immediately jump to race as your first thought, then I have some news for you. You’re telling on yourself for how your brain works, and that’s not a positive.
Instead of rushing to crush individuals over remarks that absolutely aren’t malicious, people should take a moment to understand the situation. There’s absolutely no need to call for Sanchez’s job or crush him. There’s literally no indication at all he meant the comment in a racial fashion.
