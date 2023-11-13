Mark Sanchez Dragged For ‘Brown On Brown Crime’ Remark During Commanders/Seahawks Game

Videos by OutKick

Mark Sanchez was the target of some outrage Sunday after a comment made during the Commanders/Seahawks game.

Sanchez, who successfully transitioned from playing to broadcasting, was calling the game between the Commanders and Seahawks when he made an off-the-cuff remark about “Brown on Brown crime.”

Now, someone hearing that might raise an eyebrow (as many did online), but the explanation is shockingly simple. He made the remark because Commanders receiver Dyami Brown beat Seahawks DB Tre Brown to make a catch. Both players involved have Brown for their last names. It’s as simple and straightforward as it could ever get.

"We got Brown on Brown crime" pic.twitter.com/Wnez5X32bE — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 12, 2023

Mark Sanchez faces scrutiny for “Brown on Brown crime” remark.

Of course, people on the internet are rarely rational, and many people love to overreact. Well, that’s more or less what happened Sunday.

Instead of people taking a minute to realize Sanchez was simply talking about two guys who share the same last name, people had to reach for the pitchforks.

Did this buttfumblimg ass bitch Mark Sanchez just say Brown on Brown crime about two black men (named Brown) in the #WasVsSea game? Hoe ass. — Antonio Casteele (@charlesdickns) November 12, 2023

This the part where Mark Sanchez apologizes… And then gets fired (rightfully so) https://t.co/3e9jcn9f72 — Logan1985 (@ChangeOrBeGone) November 13, 2023

Describing two African American football players going head to head as “brown on brown crime” is crazy. I don’t care if both their names are “Brown” that’s just insane 🤣🤣🤣 #HTTC https://t.co/PLDIP0JmZM — Sam Howell 4 MVP (@Cdrizzyy21) November 12, 2023

Do you think Mark Sanchez will get cancelled for what he said here in the #Commanders–#Seahawks game?#WASvsSEA pic.twitter.com/MvgIiNiIPE — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) November 13, 2023

Mark Sanchez is wild as hell for this pic.twitter.com/Uh3O8KAefv — Chill Binton (@binton_chill) November 12, 2023

WE HAVE WHAT MARK SANCHEZ?? pic.twitter.com/KdWDe7Gd9D — Nicholas Perry (@whoisnickperry) November 12, 2023

Mark Sanchez is as good at commentary as he was an NFL QB pic.twitter.com/N1jozpYP4L — Matt Cones (@FattMatt39) November 13, 2023

Mark Sanchez fumbles his commentary… “we got brown on brown crime” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/ojSl65eCZ2 — Obi Wanker Nobi 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇺🇦 😏 (@Z3RoForksGiven) November 13, 2023

Everyone needs to relax and stop freaking out. Does anyone truly believe Mark Sanchez is racist? Of course not. Only an idiot thinks that, but due to the fact we live in very stupid times, people feel the need to flip out for any reason they can find.

In this case, Sanchez made a remark about Dyami Brown and Tre Brown sharing the same last name, and people immediately made it about race.

If you hear that comment knowing the context and immediately jump to race as your first thought, then I have some news for you. You’re telling on yourself for how your brain works, and that’s not a positive.

Mark Sanchez targeted for “Brown on Brown crime” remark. The internet, as usual, is overreacting. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Instead of rushing to crush individuals over remarks that absolutely aren’t malicious, people should take a moment to understand the situation. There’s absolutely no need to call for Sanchez’s job or crush him. There’s literally no indication at all he meant the comment in a racial fashion.