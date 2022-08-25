Mark Ruffalo Thinks It’s Racist and Sexist to Not Like ‘She-Hulk’ Series

Mark Ruffalo endorsed the idea that only racists and sexists don’t like “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” a Disney+ series in which he co-leads.

Ruffalo supported an article declaring that fragile white men are afraid of women and people of color in Hollywood.

“The rise in bad-faith IMDb reviews, particularly for projects led by women and/or BIPOC, threatens to render the site’s scores meaningless if the problem is not addressed.”https://t.co/mNm4YPn5Sr — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 24, 2022

Inside the article, the blogger says IMDb must better censor reviews about shows that don’t feature white male leads.

“The current IMDb policy leaves the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as women and BIPOC working in film and television particularly vulnerable to unnecessary vitriol and harassment,” the article reads.

By “vitriol and harassment,” he means disapproving of the show’s shallow storyline.

I’m not sure what it makes me, but I watched a bit of the show, and my biggest issue with it is Ruffalo, a white man.

The show has a list of flaws, but none more so than Ruffalo’s cringy overdramatized portrayal of Bruce Banner / Hulk.

Ruffalo’s detestable and condescending. He’s lost all ability to play a character not drenched in sorrow, such as in “I Know This Much Is True.”

While Ruffalo has long been an avowed liberal, he entered an Olbermann-like state a few years back when he signed a petition telling NBC and MSNBC to stop hiring white conservatives and some white people in general.

“Sign the petition: Tell @MSNBC @NBCNews to stop the white conservative hiring spree,” Ruffalo tweeted after NBCU hired a few white pundits who didn’t lean Left.

Ruffalo’s a loon. He’s Stephen Colbert but better looking.

It’s not racist or sexist or MAGA to not like a television show. Was it racist when the same IMDb critics decried “Game of Thrones” putting Bran on the Iron Throne?

Aside from Alec Baldwin, there are few figures in Hollywood more loathsome than Mark Ruffalo.