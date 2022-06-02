Hateful Woke Mark Jones to Call NBA Finals Game 1

Far-Left dirtbag Mark Jones will call Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC, ESPN announced on Thursday.

Unbelievable.

Jones will fill in for Mike Breen who is out with COVID.

First, get better, Breen. You are missed.

Second, there is no excuse to elevate Jones to such a big event. ESPN had other options to fill in for Breen, including more talented and less polarizing commentators like Ryan Ruocco and Dave Pasch.

Allowing Jones to front the biggest sporting event of ABC this year sends a clear message that ESPN is proud of Jones who in the past two years has:

— Asserted that police are more likely to shoot black people dead than to escort them to safety. As a result, Jones tweeted that he planned to tell each white police officer to keep a distance from him at all future events.

— Mocked conservative athletes for suffering injuries.

— Shared tweets of online users telling radio host Rush Limbaugh to “rot in hell” moments after Limbaugh’s wife announced in tears that her husband had died of lung cancer.

— Falsely reported that police murdered the still-very-alive Jacob Blake during an NBA broadcast.

— Tied Aaron Rodgers to QAnon.

— “Twitter liked” the idea that Batman — the DC character — is racist.

So not only has Mark Jones routinely broken ESPN’s ban on discussing politics, but he’s also nasty and not too bright.

With Keith Olbermann out of the business, no one in sports media is more toxic than Jones is.

Earlier this week, I explained why ESPN allows Jones to sink its reputation down to the bottom of the sea.

Jones has overachieved at ESPN through the virtue of fear. His bosses are afraid to enforce its no-politics ban on him at the risk of someone at Deadspin writing a predictable headline like, “ESPN silences black commentator for calling America racist.”

For this very reason, ESPN has enabled Jones to act recklessly. ESPN allows him to share far-Left talking points to prove to its critics that it won’t silence a minority commentator for spreading political messaging.

Cowards.

Promoting Jones to the NBA Finals would be the equivalent of NBC News featuring Joy Reid as the lead anchor for a presidential election. Both are loathsome and lack skill.

Mark Jones is an insult to sports fans and rational thinkers. Yet ESPN has rewarded him with the role as the lead voice of the NBA Finals tonight.