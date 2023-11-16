Mark Jackson Dumped By MSG Network After Receiving Traveling Ban With Knicks

Videos by OutKick

Beef between Mark Jackson and an old co-worker led MSG Network to cut the ex-NBA player and coach from a potential role as the New York Knicks’ game analyst.

Jackson is out at MSG Network, according to New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, after being banned from traveling with the New York Knicks over testy history with a current Knicks assistant coach.

“We weren’t able to work something out this season,” an MSG Network spokesman informed the outlet.

NBA teams generally allow their respective broadcast teams to travel with them, including stays at the team hotel.

Old Firing Leads To New Firing

Darren Erman, the Knicks assistant, previously worked for the Golden State Warriors under Mark Jackson’s tenure as head coach. Jackson fired Erman in April 2014 after tape recordings by the assistant were found, containing coaches’ private conversations at Oracle Arena. Going against California law and Warriors company policy by recording conversations without consent, Mark Jackson and the team fired Erman.

After ESPN dumped Jackson from NBA coverage in the offseason, MSG Network reportedly agreed with Jackson to fill in as game analyst for Clyde Frazier. Mike Breen calls the play-by-play for New York — a longtime ESPN teammate of Jackson’s.

Knicks president Leon Rose decided to ban Jackson from traveling with the team over his old feud, leading to the nixed agreement. Retired Timberwolves star Wally Szczerbiak steps in to take on the analyst role.

MIAMI, FL – MAY 19: ESPN Analysts, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mike Breen look on during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

One way or another, the bad blood between Erman and the Warriors cost Jackson his role with the Knicks nine years later.

Almost a decade since he last coached in the league (2014), Mark Jackson finds himself with a decision to stay in a commentator’s role or aim to go back to basketball.

As the Post noted, former ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy accepted a role with the Boston Celtics after leaving the Mothership. Van Gundy is now a senior consultant in the Celtics’ basketball operations group.