Mark Ingram Is Leaving Football, Heading To FOX Big Noon Kickoff To Replace Reggie Bush

Mark Ingram is the latest former star player to join Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show.

Ingram, a former Heisman Trophy winner, is officially joining Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone.

Ingram joins the show as a replacement for former USC running back, and another Heisman winner, Reggie Bush.

“Big Noon Kickoff” has rapidly developed into one of college football’s most popular pregame shows, thanks to the chemistry and fun dynamic created by the hosts and analysts.

“I’m thrilled to join FOX Sports and BIG NOON KICKOFF,” Ingram wrote in a statement. “I can’t wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football.”

Fox Sports executive producer and president of production and operations Brad Zager announced the agreement in a statement.

“Mark’s infectious personality, outstanding playing credentials and above all passion for the game is what makes him such an invaluable asset to our team,” Zager said. “With him on board, ‘BIG NOON KICKOFF’ will continue to provide viewers with unparalleled analysis and commentary each and every Saturday.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Mark Ingram II, NFL American Football Player for the New Orleans Saints, poses for a photograph with a Chelsea shirt prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Southampton FC at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Ingram Jumping Straight From The Field To The Broadcast Booth

The announcement means that Ingram is retiring from a very successful career in the NFL.

Ingram’s best seasons came between 2016 and 2019, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards three times.

In 2017, he had over 1,500 combined yards, and contributed 15 combined touchdowns in 2019.

It’s a bit unusual for a player to go straight to broadcasting after completing his final season. But Ingram brings an exceptional college football track record.

His 2009 season in Tuscaloosa was remarkable; nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns in 14 games.

The 33-year-old will make his debut on September 2nd, covering Deion Sanders’ Colorado debut against TCU.