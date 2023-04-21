Mark Davis Is NOT Happy About The A’s Moving To Las Vegas

Videos by OutKick

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis isn’t pumped about the Oakland A’s moving to Sin City.

The A’s reached an agreement to buy 49 acres of land on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, and the plan is to build a new stadium that will seat 30,000 fans and cost $1.5 billion.

Sports fans are pumped about Las Vegas finally getting an MLB team, but the man who owns the Raiders is definitely not among them.

In fact, Mark Davis is very much against the people who own the A’s after the two sides had a falling out before the Raiders came to Vegas.

Mark Davis unloads on the Oakland A’s.

“I won’t forget what they did to us in Oakland. They squatted on a lease for 10 years and made it impossible for us to build on that stadium. They were looking for a stadium. We were looking for a stadium. They didn’t want to build a stadium, and then went ahead and signed a 10-year lease with the city of Oakland and said, ‘We’re the base team.’ They marketed the team as ‘Rooted in Oakland,’ that’s been their mantra through the whole thing. The slogans they’ve been using have been a slap to the face of the Raiders, and they were trying to win over that type of mentality in the Bay Area. Well all they did was f*ck the Bay Area,” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Davis didn’t end his comments there. He really dug in and let it be known he’s not impressed with the A’s as an organization.

“For them to leave Oakland without anything is pretty (screwed) up. Because that site that the stadium was on was a good site … We ended up in Las Vegas, which is absolutely fantastic and couldn’t be better. But the A’s never gave us a real good chance to stay up in Oakland,” the Raiders owner further explained.

Mark Davis isn’t excited about the A’s moving to Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Mark Davis won’t work with the A’s.

In case anyone was curious whether the A’s coming to Las Vegas would result in the Raiders teaming up with the MLB team, it’s not going to happen. Davis made that clear.

“Not with that management group. I just have, again, a lot of personal animosity toward the front office. But with a new management group? Absolutely,” Davis told the outlet.

It doesn’t get much more blunt or clearer than that.

Mark Davis reacts to the Oakland A’s moving to Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

It’s pretty clear Mark Davis still holds a grudge against the A’s ownership group. As he stated, the A’s made it “impossible” for the Raiders to build a new stadium and remain in Oakland.

Davis ended up having to take the team to Las Vegas, which has been a huge success. Now, the A’s are following him to Sin City, and he’s clearly not impressed.

Openly stating he won’t work with the current ownership group is about as clear as he could ever possibly get about his feelings.

The Oakland A’s have purchased land in Las Vegas. (Photo by Thearon W. Hender/ son/Getty Images)

Is Vegas big enough for the A’s and the Raiders? Fans will soon find out, but it’s obvious Mark Davis feels there’s a lot of bad blood involved.