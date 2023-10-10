Raiders Owner Mark Davis Spotted With Mystery Blonde Woman During Monday Night Football

Videos by OutKick

Raiders owner Mark Davis’ female friend generated a bit of attention Monday night.

The Raiders pulled off a tough 17-13 win over the Packers to earn the team’s second win of the season, but the play on the field isn’t the only thing that caught people’s interest.

Davis was picked up on the broadcast with a blonde woman sitting next to him.

Mad Mark Davis.



What did he say? “What an asshole?” pic.twitter.com/PN0JZPWHku — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) October 10, 2023

The same woman also appeared to be with Davis in a viral TikTok video of him playing slots at the airport ahead of the game.

Mystery woman with Mark Davis identified.

Well, it didn’t take long for the internet to do its thing and get to work finding out who the blonde woman is.

Turns out her name is Orianthi, and she’s a guitarist, according to BroBible. As a Big J journalist, I hopped on over to her Instagram to do a little investigating.

She currently has just under 300,000 followers, but you can expect that number to rise now that she’s made her primetime premiere.

Every single thing about this situation is very on-brand for Mark Davis. The man owns an NFL team, but found himself killing time by playing slots at the Vegas airport.

Imagine being worth an estimated $2.3 billion and just chilling at Harry Reid International Airport playing slots. For those of you who don’t know, the slots in the Vegas airport are considered the worst sucker bet in the city.

Yet Davis was having himself a good time.

Mystery blonde woman sitting next to Mark Davis identified as guitarist Orianthi. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Then, he shows up to watch the Raiders beat the Packers and Orianthi catches some attention on the broadcast.

Very on-brand for the Raiders owner. The man is famous for marching to the beat of his own drum, and everything about this situation is awesome.

As for Orianthi, something tells me she’s about to become a big time Instagram star if she continues to roll with Mark Davis. Showing up on a “MNF” broadcast watched by millions is certainly not bad for her brand!