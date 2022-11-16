Mark Davis Shares Telling Quote About Josh McDaniels’ Future As Raiders’ Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders’ season went from bad to flat-out embarrassing this past Sunday after falling to the Jeff Saturday-led Indianapolis Colts at home. Despite the team sitting at 2-7 and becoming the laughingstock of the NFL, team owner Mark Davis still seems to have plenty of faith in head coach Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders were a playoff team a year ago, but since McDaniels took over this season they’ve taken multiple steps in the wrong direction. Typically, when that’s the case, the coaching staff is the first thing to get shaken up, but Raider fans shouldn’t be expecting to see that anytime soon.

“People in today’s world want instant gratification,” Davis said about McDaniels. “The guy’s coached nine games. We’re 2-7, not the results we’re looking for, but, at the same time, we’ve lost six one-score games with the ball and a chance to win at the end.”

“Rome was not built in a day.”

Josh McDaniels is 13-24 all-time as an NFL head coach having gone 11-17 in two seasons at the helm in Denver. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

No, Rome wasn’t built in a day, but this isn’t a city that McDaniels is trying to build. McDaniels is attempting to lead a football team and is failing miserably with the Raiders losing four of their last five games and sitting in the basement of the AFC West.

The NFL is a results business, and while it may be somewhat refreshing to see an owner give his head coach a longer leash, that leash can’t be too long.

Las Vegas has three divisional games over the next three weeks, if it slips in all three of those it’s a safe bet Davis’ tune changes about his head coach.