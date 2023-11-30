Mark Cuban Responds To Speculation He’s Running For President

Videos by OutKick

Mark Cuban won’t be jumping into the race for President in the near future.

The Dallas Mavericks owner has reached a deal to sell a majority stake of the team to Miriam Adelson for the hefty sum of $3.5 billion. Cuban is expected to retain control of basketball operations.

The billionaire also recently revealed he’s stepping away from “Shark Tank” after 16 years on the hit ABC show. That’s led to some speculation he might run for President – something that’s been floated previously in the past.

However, that’s not going to happen.

Mark Cuban isn’t running for President.

The popular billionaire told TMZ there’s “no chance” he tries to become President. He further told the outlet that hitting the campaign trail is “galaxies off” and his “family would disown” him if he decided to jump into politics.

I guess that puts a pin in rampant speculation running wild on social media the past couple days. Of course, it’s not hard to understand why so many felt Cuban might be gearing up for a presidential run. He’s teased it previously.

He previously claimed he’d consider running as a Republican to challenge Donald Trump, and even said in 2019 his family “voted down” potentially running in 2020, according to the same TMZ report.

The idea Mark Cuban might want to run for President is hardly new. However, he claims it’s not happening, and that’s probably for the best.

The man is a billionaire with more money than he could spend in the next 50 lifetimes. We’ve all seen what kind of mud fight politics can be. I’d rather crush margaritas at the beach than deal with that nonsense.

Furthermore, Cuban would have no shot in either primary. Trump has a lead that appears unbeatable in the Republican primary, and he’s definitely not liberal enough to oust anyone on the Democrat side. That would require Cuban to run as an independent. That would likely mean spending a lot of money and having zero shot of winning. Hard pass.

I have reached out to Mark Cuban to see if he’d serve in any role in an administration, despite ruling out a Presidential run. I will update with any response he might send.