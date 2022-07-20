Mark Cuban Shows Support For LIV Golf, Calls Out Media Bashing Players For Taking Money

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has no problem at all with golfers collecting huge sums of money by signing with LIV Golf. He doesn’t seem to have an issue with the fact that said money is coming from Saudi Arabia, either.

Money is the first, second, and third reason some very well-known players have jumped ship from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed circuit. While some may frown at players taking hundreds of millions of dollars from a country with a horrific human rights record, as Cuban and many others have, everyone has a price.

“There’s a price for everything,” Cuban explained on the Full Send Podcast.

“Here’s the way I look at it from a golfer’s perspective, you know, you bust your ass and you — there’s complete uncertainty. You don’t know how much you’re gonna make. Maybe you have some sponsors, maybe you’re doing some deals, and that’s great. You’re making some money, but you have a limited lifespan in your golf career.”

Cuban’s remarks here are spot on.

Take Phil Mickelson, for example. He reportedly accepted a sign-on fee of $200 million to join LIV Golf. Mickelson has won six majors and 45 PGA Tour events earning just shy of $141 million in his career.

Being offered $60 million more than you earned on the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, at 52 years old no less, would be tough to say no to.

Cuban has also taken a bit of an issue with certain media members criticizing players for taking such massive paydays to join LIV Golf.

“If you’re apolitical, you’re not really into politics one way or the other, and someone offers you 30, 40, 50 million dollars, your family’s more important than what the media’s gonna say about you,” Cuban noted.

Again, that’s a spot-on comment from Cuban.

Sure, the Dustin Johnsons, Brooks Koepkas, and Bryson DeChambeaus of the world were likely set for life even before LIV Golf came calling. Now that they did, their kids, kids, kids should have a pretty nice nest of money as well.