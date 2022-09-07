Mark Cuban Calls Out Sen. Elizabeth Warren: ‘Screw You’

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is “everything that’s wrong with politics.” He calls her the worst of a very bad bunch.

Warren wants to tax Cuban and his class more extensively, and he won’t stand for it. Cuban called out Warren in a conversation during Vox’s Code Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday

“I don’t mind being taxed more. I wrote a blog 20 years ago saying it’s the most patriotic thing you can do after military service, is pay your taxes because that’s what allows everybody to live and to prosper,” Cuban began. “

“But the idea of just ‘Soak the rich, billionaire tears, billionaire tears fill that cup’ — screw you, Elizabeth Warren, you’re everything wrong with politics.”

Here’s a clip of the segment:

Cuban targets Warren after she recently introduced a proposal for an “ultra-millionaire tax,” a plan that would increase taxes for households with a net worth above $50 million.

Cuban has a net worth of $4.6 billion.

Mark Cuban is a hypocrite, and I encourage everyone to check out the interview in which Megyn Kelly put him in a body bag over his kowtowing to China.

But Elizabeth Warren also sucks.

Not all stories have a hero.