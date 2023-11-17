Mark Andrews Injured On First Ravens Drive, Lamar Jackson Slams Helmet Seeing Star TE In Pain On Field

Videos by OutKick

The Baltimore Ravens offense got off to a quick start on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team moved the ball down the field nearly effortlessly. Quarterback Lamar Jackson hit tight end Mark Andrews for a pair of solid plays.

Unfortunately, on Andrews’ second reception of the game’s opening drive he suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury.

After catching a pass from Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury against the Bengals. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jackson hit Andrews for a nine-yard gain that moved the Ravens inside the Bengals 5-yard line. Cincinnati defender Logan Wilson wrapped up Andrews and performed a “hip-drop” tackle. His body weight appeared to land right on Andrews left leg.

The play on which Ravens’ TE Mark Andrews went down and then limped off: pic.twitter.com/UQfYDmZXTT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews came into the NFL together in 2018 and have been a strong duo for the Ravens ever since. This year, Andrews entered the game with more than 500 yards receiving. Jackson showed visible frustration seeing one of his favorite targets lying on the ground, writhing in pain.

Lamar Jackson threw his helmet after Mark Andrews went down 😳 pic.twitter.com/sSr3fyt2oQ — B (@AllISeeIsLegacy) November 17, 2023

A scary looking tackle of #Ravens star Mark Andrews has left him writhing in pain on the turf with trainers around him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

Mark Andrews limps off field, Ravens and Lamar Jackson not getting their star TE back for Thursday night’s game

Andrews ultimately walked off the field under his own power. However, he was limping fairly significantly and went right to the blue medical tent.

A trainer attempted to help Mark Andrews walk off to the sideline, but he pushed him off to walk off himself.



Lamar Jackson came up to him and tapped him on the helmet.



Andrews is in the medical tent on the sideline. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 17, 2023

Then, the team took him to the locker room and he headed into the x-ray room on a pair of crutches.

Per @KayleeHartung: Ravens TE Mark Andrews is now in the X-ray room and is on crutches, as he is unable to put weight on his injured ankle. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 17, 2023

Shortly thereafter, the team announced that Andrews is done for the night.

Ravens now have ruled out Mark Andrews for tonight’s game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

The Ravens entered this matchup against the Bengals with a 7-3 record and many people consider them one of the NFL’s top teams. That’s contingent on a healthy Mark Andrews, though, who is one of the league’s premiere tight ends.

The emergence of rookie receiver Zay Flowers takes some of the pressure off Andrews, but there’s no question the veteran tight end is a major factor in Baltimore’s offensive success.

With Mark Andrews not returning to Thursday Night Football against the Bengals, Lamar Jackson has to finish the game without his favorite target.

Not only that, but Jackson suffered his own leg injury, also from a tackle by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

Logan Wilson taking all the Ravens out



first Mark Andrews (ankle injury)



now Lamar Jackson (ankle injury) https://t.co/bXQdVUoJIi pic.twitter.com/1MZRfaitQ7 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 17, 2023

Jackson returned to the field on the team’s next series. But, now he’s without Mark Andrews and playing at less than 100%.

We’ll see how the Ravens offense plays in light of those two tough first-quarter developments.