Texas Tech head basketball coach Mark Adams is away from the program indefinitely as the university conducts an investigation into “his interactions with his players and staff.” The suspension was announced on Sunday afternoon and stemmed from a “racially insensitive comment.”

However, according to Stadium basketball insider Jeff Goodman, the investigation also includes an incident from earlier in the season. The second-year Red Raiders head coach allegedly spit on a player.

Responding to the allegations, Adams stated his case to Goodman and offered his side of the stories.

In regard whether he spit on a player, Adams said that he had a bad cough. It required him to go to the doctor. During the game, as a result of his illness, he accidentally slobbered on the player.

Goodman also reported that a “person close to the situation” said that the coach responded to the player on which he slobbered by saying “I can spit on you whenever I want to.” Adams does not remember that being said.

In regard to what the school called a “racially insensitive comment,” Adams told Goodman that he was quoting the Bible. That tracks with what was said in the university’s statement.

I was quoting the scripture. It was a private conversation about coaching and when you have a job, and being coachable. I said that in the Bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants. I was quoting the Bible about that. — Mark Adams, via Stadium

However, Texas Tech said that Adams “apologized” to his team the next day.

Adams told Goodman that is not the case. He says that he did address the team and offered an explanation for the situation, but did not apologize.

The Red Raiders are set to play next against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday. To reach the NCAA Tournament, they will need to win the Big 12 Tournament and earn an automatic qualifier bid.

It is unclear as to whether Adams will be with the team for its first round matchup this week, or if his suspension will continue. His future with the Texas Tech program is also hanging in the balance.