Rays Mascot Raymond Boxes Mariners Outfielder Teoscar Hernández With Giant Novelty Gloves

Tampa Bay Rays mascot Raymond and Seattle Mariners outfield Teoscar Hernández put on a show for the fans at Tropicana Field on Saturday. The two laced up some oversized novelty boxing mitts and started throwing hands.

Who doesn’t love a good mascot bit with the visiting team?

No one, that’s who. Everyone loves it when the mascot gets into a dance-off with the umpire or trolls the visiting fan.

Even better is when a mascot goes the extra mile and busts out some props like some kind of big, furry Carrot Top.

Raymond — who according to the internet is a Canus Manta Whatthefluffalus or seadog — took the field in a cut-off hoodie and needed a sparring partner.

Lucky for him, he found one in Hernández.

Down goes Raymond! Down goes Raymond! pic.twitter.com/g1nYZ6K8Mk — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 8, 2023

I’ve got to say that I was impressed by some of the footwork Raymond was throwing down. I’d like to see you do the Ali shuffle in oversized Sideshow Bob sneakers.

Should we be surprised by that though? The dude can move. Look at him on the All-Star Game red carpet a couple of months back.

Everybody loves Raymond 🪩



The Rays mascot was FEELING IT on the MLB All-Star red carpet 🕺 pic.twitter.com/tNqoUORP2Z — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) July 11, 2023

Raymond just needs to use a bit more of that fancy footwork of his to avoid punches.

It was all in good fun even though our guy Raymond ended up flat on his back in front of the crowd at the Trop.

Fortunately, that’s usually not too many people (I kid… kind of).

