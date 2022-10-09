Mariners ‘Rally Shoe’ Is Now A Thing

The Seattle Mariners are in the playoffs for the first time since 2001 and started by beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round. Their secret weapon? The Rally Shoe.

What is the Rally Show, you ask?

The Mariners explained it on their Twitter account, but it’s exactly what it sounds like.

This is Ben. Ben put his shoe on his head at the @TMobilePark watch party before the 8th inning. We got a few hits and soon everyone had their shoes on their heads. You know what happened next.



The “Rally Shoe” is officially being kept for the Mariners Hall of Fame. Baseball. pic.twitter.com/XtX1dveuXw — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 9, 2022

Things were looking bad in Game 2 of the Mariners’ Wild Card series when they found themselves down 8-1 in the sixth inning.

The inventor of the Rally Shoe — a guy named Ben — decided to put his shoe on his head. It’s an odd move for sure but when it works the way the Rally Shoe did, who cares?

The Mariners ended up winning the game 10-9 and advanced to the ALDS.

As they mentioned in their tweet, that grungey shoe was signed by Ben and given to the team. It now resides in the Mariners’ hall of fame.

The rally shoe in Seattle might just be the greatest thing of all time pic.twitter.com/1IA7O5Cgkx — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 9, 2022

Rally Shoe Guy Ben even signed the shoe. Who needs that Aaron Judge 62nd home run ball if you can have the Rally Shoe?

I’m sure you were wondering what kind of shoe the original Rally Shoe was. I’m pleased to report that it gets about as Seattle as you can get.

Like flannel shirts, fish markets, and Frasier-level Seattle-ness.

I talked with Rally Shoe guy. What an absolute blast he is having. The shoes were his wife’s Yellow Birkenstocks. Luckily, they wear the same shoe size, because this is the Mariners’ shoe now. pic.twitter.com/IKXPZiJe3j — Shane Lantz (@ShaneMLantz) October 9, 2022

Of course, it was a Birkenstock. It had to be.

The Mariners will now face the Houston Astros with that series getting underway on Tuesday.

