Mariners Pitcher George Kirby Pelted By Fan With A Baseball During Game

Videos by OutKick

A Seattle Mariners fan took an unnecessary shot at pitcher George Kirby by pelting him with a baseball while Kirby was on the mound for Tuesday night’s home game.

It was a foolish thing to do.

Mariners Fan Goes Awol; Throws Baseball At George Kirby

The Mariners’ game against the Houston Astros was interrupted when a fan wearing a Jarred Kelenic jersey pelted Kirby with a baseball.

In live action, Kirby appeared stunned as the ball swooped in and hit him in the torso.

Someone in the stands at T-Mobile Park threw a ball onto the field and hit George Kirby while he was on the mound pic.twitter.com/43aJrTWbW6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 27, 2023

Mariners skipper Scott Servais came out to the mound to check on Kirby.

Thankfully, Kirby wasn’t hurt by the baseball and the fan was promptly kicked out of T-Mobile Park. Security escorted the male fan, who appeared to be in his teens, out of the venue as fans cheered his ejection.

The ball ended up with the fans in Kirby’s previous pitch: a foul ball to the stands by Houston’s Kyle Tucker at the top of the sixth.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 26: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kid who threw the ball at George Kirby. In a Mariners City Connect jersey.



He is being thrown out. pic.twitter.com/3mhEiQ4qWn — Seattle Mariners ON Tap (@MarinersONtap) September 27, 2023

Kirby shut out the Astros through six innings. He allowed five hits and fanned four batters.

Seattle won the game 6-2 based on Kirby’s performance … so quite the tough crowd.

Good accuracy by the fan? Yes. Bone-headed act? No question.

“Dude has a better arm than Zach Wilson,” one person reacted on social media.

“Ban him for life. Absolutely uncalled for,” another reacted. “Why do you throw a ball at your own pitcher in your own ballpark while your team is in a playoff race?”

Play stupid games; win stupid prizes.